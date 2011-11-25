Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Launching F1 2011

Even though our F1 2011 installation only monopolizes 12 GiB, launching the game is more storage-intensive than Battlefield 3. Our Vertex 3 has to read about 600 MB to get from the launch button to selecting a Grand Prix race.

Overall Statistics F1 2011: Launching Elapsed Time 00:49 Read Operations 8 686 Write Operations 505 Data Read 592.30 MB Data Written 3.28 MB Disk Busy Time 1.82 s Average Data Rate 326.91 MB/s

Most transfers are 128 KB in size, which makes sense considering that a majority of accesses are sequential. Only 21% of the process is random. This reflects the structure of the Steam-based F1 2011 installation. There aren't many files of varying sizes strewn across the drive. Instead, all of the game data is localized to a few large files. However, SSDs excel at speeding up random accesses. As a result, you don’t have queue depths stacking up like you would see on a hard drive.

I/O Trends: