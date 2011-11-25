Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Launching F1 2011
Even though our F1 2011 installation only monopolizes 12 GiB, launching the game is more storage-intensive than Battlefield 3. Our Vertex 3 has to read about 600 MB to get from the launch button to selecting a Grand Prix race.
|Overall Statistics
|F1 2011: Launching
|Elapsed Time
|00:49
|Read Operations
|8 686
|Write Operations
|505
|Data Read
|592.30 MB
|Data Written
|3.28 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|1.82 s
|Average Data Rate
|326.91 MB/s
Most transfers are 128 KB in size, which makes sense considering that a majority of accesses are sequential. Only 21% of the process is random. This reflects the structure of the Steam-based F1 2011 installation. There aren't many files of varying sizes strewn across the drive. Instead, all of the game data is localized to a few large files. However, SSDs excel at speeding up random accesses. As a result, you don’t have queue depths stacking up like you would see on a hard drive.
I/O Trends:
- 62% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 36% of all operations occur between queue depths of two and four
- 79% of all operations are sequential
- 5% of all operations are 4 KB in transfer size
- 10% of all operations are 8 KB in transfer size
- 80% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size
