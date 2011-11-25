Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Loading A Race In F1 2011
|Overall Statistics
|F1 2011: Race Loading
|Elapsed Time
|00:36
|Read Operations
|3 757
|Write Operations
|284
|Data Read
|417.70 MB
|Data Written
|6.65 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|1.03 s
|Average Data Rate
|413.59 MB/s
We didn't spend a lot of time ranking up our player profile, which is why we went straight to a Grand Prix event. The wait time isn't that long, because most of it is loaded sequentially.
However, a majority of the transfers are smaller than 128 KB, which imposes a bottleneck. This negates the speed up you'd expect from higher queue depths on a SSD. As a result, a hard drive equipped system won't perform all too different given our experience here with a Vertex 3.
I/O Trends:
- 30% of all operations are 32 KB in transfer size
- 43% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size
- 35% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 65% of all operations occur between queue depths of two and four
- 88% of all operations are sequential
Good read. Thanks for being so thorough.
I'm a little confused why you would want to see that comparison. We established there was no diff between a slow HDD and a fast SSD. And you expect a difference between a fast HDD and fast SSD?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
He probably want to see that comparison on the "Hard Drive Performance Comparison" page, where is a big difference between SSD and HDD performance (the HDD up to 477% slower)