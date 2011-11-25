Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Loading A Race In F1 2011

Overall Statistics F1 2011: Race Loading Elapsed Time 00:36 Read Operations 3 757 Write Operations 284 Data Read 417.70 MB Data Written 6.65 MB Disk Busy Time 1.03 s Average Data Rate 413.59 MB/s

We didn't spend a lot of time ranking up our player profile, which is why we went straight to a Grand Prix event. The wait time isn't that long, because most of it is loaded sequentially.

However, a majority of the transfers are smaller than 128 KB, which imposes a bottleneck. This negates the speed up you'd expect from higher queue depths on a SSD. As a result, a hard drive equipped system won't perform all too different given our experience here with a Vertex 3.

I/O Trends: