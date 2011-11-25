Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Gameplay In F1 2011

The two-minute trace captured in F1 2011 represents playing through a single Grand Prix race.

Overall Statistics F1 2011: Gameplay Elapsed Time 02:00 Read Operations 296 Write Operations 2 229 Data Read 35.93 MB Data Written 252.19 MB Disk Busy Time 0.63 s Average Data Rate 459.51 MB/s

Gameplay in F1 2011 is interestingly similar to our last set of games, where a majority of operations are sequential writes. The I/O pattern is more similar to Crysis 2 than WoW, as there's little variety in F1 2011's file structure. Almost half of the disk accesses occur at a queue depth of two. Compare this to Crysis 2, where a majority of disk accesses are evenly distributed between queue depths of two and eight.

I/O Trends: