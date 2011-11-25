Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Gameplay In F1 2011
The two-minute trace captured in F1 2011 represents playing through a single Grand Prix race.
|Overall Statistics
|F1 2011: Gameplay
|Elapsed Time
|02:00
|Read Operations
|296
|Write Operations
|2 229
|Data Read
|35.93 MB
|Data Written
|252.19 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|0.63 s
|Average Data Rate
|459.51 MB/s
Gameplay in F1 2011 is interestingly similar to our last set of games, where a majority of operations are sequential writes. The I/O pattern is more similar to Crysis 2 than WoW, as there's little variety in F1 2011's file structure. Almost half of the disk accesses occur at a queue depth of two. Compare this to Crysis 2, where a majority of disk accesses are evenly distributed between queue depths of two and eight.
I/O Trends:
- 91% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size
- 98% of all operations are sequential
- 50% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 44% of all operations occur at a queue depth of two
Good read. Thanks for being so thorough.
I'm a little confused why you would want to see that comparison. We established there was no diff between a slow HDD and a fast SSD. And you expect a difference between a fast HDD and fast SSD?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
He probably want to see that comparison on the "Hard Drive Performance Comparison" page, where is a big difference between SSD and HDD performance (the HDD up to 477% slower)