Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Launching Rift
|Overall Statistics
|Rift: Launching
|Elapsed Time
|00:33
|Read Operations
|9 233
|Write Operations
|268
|Data Read
|202.32 MB
|Data Written
|2.36 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|1.31 s
|Average Data Rate
|156.34 MB/s
Our WoW installation borders on 25 GiB, and it grows with every update. In comparison, Rift is much smaller, only consuming 9.5 GiB. The latter, however, turns out to be a little more storage-intensive than the former during the launch process. According to our summary stats, the exact figure is a little over 200 megabytes consisting of pure reads.
Overall, both MMORPGs have similar I/O characteristics. Most of the accesses are randomly organized, scattered among various transfer sizes, and at a queue depth of one. That's still great news for SSD owners, since they excel in random transfers. As such, your guild mates gaming on hard drive-equipped systems might not load into the game as quickly.
I/O Trends:
- 81% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 65% of all operations are random
- 16% of all operations are 4 KB in transfer size
- 40% of all operations are 16 KB in transfer size
- 27% of all operations are 32 KB in transfer size
Good read. Thanks for being so thorough.
I'm a little confused why you would want to see that comparison. We established there was no diff between a slow HDD and a fast SSD. And you expect a difference between a fast HDD and fast SSD?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
He probably want to see that comparison on the "Hard Drive Performance Comparison" page, where is a big difference between SSD and HDD performance (the HDD up to 477% slower)