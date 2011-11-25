Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Launching Rift

Overall Statistics Rift: Launching Elapsed Time 00:33 Read Operations 9 233 Write Operations 268 Data Read 202.32 MB Data Written 2.36 MB Disk Busy Time 1.31 s Average Data Rate 156.34 MB/s

Our WoW installation borders on 25 GiB, and it grows with every update. In comparison, Rift is much smaller, only consuming 9.5 GiB. The latter, however, turns out to be a little more storage-intensive than the former during the launch process. According to our summary stats, the exact figure is a little over 200 megabytes consisting of pure reads.

Overall, both MMORPGs have similar I/O characteristics. Most of the accesses are randomly organized, scattered among various transfer sizes, and at a queue depth of one. That's still great news for SSD owners, since they excel in random transfers. As such, your guild mates gaming on hard drive-equipped systems might not load into the game as quickly.

I/O Trends: