Bay Trail On The Desktop: Celeron J1750 Gets Benchmarked

The Celeron J1750 and Atom D2700 finish within 15 seconds of each other in our 7-Zip workload. Given the application's optimizations for threading, it's possible that Hyper-Threading is keeping the Atom well-utilized, while the Celeron's two cores are bottlenecked by something else. Either way, the task takes almost 10 minutes on both platforms.
We've shown WinRAR to be far less friendly to heavily parallel architectures in the past. Sure enough, Celeron J1750 shows up between AMD's A4 and the Atom D2700.
We run three different WinZip workloads. Like WinRAR, we don't get the best threading from 17.0 (this was improved in later versions). However, we can still see the CPU-oriented run, in red, favors the Celeron J1750 over Atom D2700. The EZ iteration, which goes for best compression (and consequently the longest run times), extends that lead over Cedarview.
Here's the thing, though. Intel rates the Celeron J1750 for up to 2.4 GHz using Boost technology. That means it enjoys the highest clock rates when it's operating under a thermal limit. But if we run our WinZip test as part of a scripted sequence, we get the numbers displayed above. If we run the workload on its own, without heating the SoC up first, we get significantly higher scores.
We wouldn't have figured this out had it not been for the curiously-lower results in our OpenCL-based benchmark. Re-running the test with Celeron J1750 completely cool, it's possible to shave a bunch of time from the outcome. The implication is that taxing the SoC depletes headroom for higher Burst frequencies. However, that's still preferable to a more dramatic throttle state in response to a thermal trigger.
Shared L2 cache exists on Intel's side during the Core 2 era with two or more cores sharing the L2 cache, similar to how L3 cache is shared now except there is an additional private L2 cache. Basically, with Nehalem, Intel moved the shared cache a level lower to L3 and put in a new private cache (L2). GPU on the same die/chip has been on Intel's side too for quite a while as well....
The i5s have actually less cache than the Q9x50's so cache size isn't everything. Their ipc is still lower than the Athlon IIx4's which have similar amounts of cache are not that bottle necked (compared to Phenom II's, maybe 20% slower?). Cache implementation also matters and the shared L2 should be better than the piecemeal Athlon II L2, provided the cores don't thrash each other.
Bay Trail is a quite interesting chip with good enough performance to pretty much beat out most ARM chips in tablets yet provide comparable power efficiency and graphics. The price is not too high either, with the top end chip ~$40, making it at least somewhat competitive with ARM. The ability to run Android/Linux/Windows 8 means that OEM's can build one product to sell to different markets and save on production line costs. It also lets them adjust the OS to meet market demand on the go potential (ship non selling OS version back to factory and load OS that sells better and send it back out). ASUS seems to have something like that going on with the T100 having buttons half way between Windows and Android and no Windows branding.
This all makes me want to grab a Bay Trail and run both Android and Windows on it, have Windows when I use it connected to a screen for desktop and run desktop apps and then Android on the go so I get the larger app store (Windows if I am lazy).
Why compare Richland with this ??
Isn't Kabini is the one to compare ??
Though, Tech Report and AnandTech have previewed the Z3770 and put it up against mobile chips and Kabini.
(hint: the 4w Z3770 matches a 15w A4-5000 Kabini and soundly thrashes ARM in CPU performance)
a few nitpicks:
in the test hardware chart - a4 4000 doesn't have L3 cache. afaik, neither does baytrail (1MB shared L2).
in the bga 65w skus vs bga 10 skus table, the core i- cpus clockrates are base clockrate, turbo is missing while baytrail socs' burst clockrate is reported while base clockrate is absent.
Not according to Tom's ...
Power consumption looks great ... especially compared to a 65w Richland desktop (WTF, THG?) ... but the A4-5000 remains quite formidable in efficiency according to Tom's own testing
Graphics performance compared to the AMD SoCs must blow, or it would have been hyped to the max. I suspect this means Bay Trail will be Temash'd (or, Kabini'd).