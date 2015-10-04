Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 1200W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time that our equipment measured was lower than 16 ms, so the PSU failed in this test.

Inrush Current

The registered inrush current was adequate, especially for a 1.2 kW unit. This is great news, but we would prefer to see a little higher inrush current, which could be possible if be quiet! used higher capacity hold-up caps, instead of a hold-up time lower than 16 ms.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power(DC/AC) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temp(In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.176A 1.983A 1.959A 0.980A 119.74W 86.06% 510 RPM 21.1 dBA 39.15°C 0.979 12.010V 5.033V 3.365V 5.078V 139.13W 44.48°C 115.1V 2 17.370A 2.980A 2.948A 1.182A 239.38W 90.00% 565 RPM 24.3 dBA 40.30°C 0.995 12.006V 5.021V 3.355V 5.064V 265.99W 47.13°C 115.1V 3 26.982A 3.496A 3.464A 1.385A 359.70W 91.09% 780 RPM 30.1 dBA 41.09°C 0.996 11.993V 5.012V 3.347V 5.049V 394.89W 48.17°C 115.1V 4 36.587A 3.994A 3.952A 1.585A 479.47W 91.31% 1015 RPM 33.9 dBA 41.74°C 0.997 11.980V 5.003V 3.338V 5.036V 525.10W 49.07°C 115.1V 5 45.872A 5.007A 4.955A 1.789A 599.36W 91.18% 1270 RPM 42.1 dBA 41.93°C 0.998 11.966V 4.990V 3.328V 5.020V 657.35W 49.49°C 115.1V 6 55.168A 6.026A 5.968A 1.995A 719.14W 90.49% 1610 RPM 43.7 dBA 42.61°C 0.998 11.952V 4.978V 3.317V 5.004V 794.69W 50.55°C 115.1V 7 64.499A 7.040A 6.983A 2.201A 839.03W 89.98% 1800 RPM 46.4 dBA 43.41°C 0.998 11.938V 4.967V 3.307V 4.988V 932.48W 53.09°C 115.1V 8 73.857A 8.075A 8.008A 2.411A 959.07W 89.28% 1800 RPM 46.4 dBA 44.10°C 0.998 11.924V 4.955V 3.296V 4.973V 1074.19W 55.07°C 115.1V 9 83.672A 8.595A 8.543A 2.414A 1079.03W 88.60% 1800 RPM 46.4 dBA 45.07°C 0.998 11.909V 4.945V 3.288V 4.967V 1217.90W 57.88°C 115.1V 10 93.246A 9.120A 9.057A 3.035A 1198.83W 87.67% 1800 RPM 46.4 dBA 47.27°C 0.998 11.895V 4.933V 3.279V 4.937V 1367.51W 61.41°C 115.1V 11 103.456A 9.133A 9.076A 3.040A 1318.74W 86.81% 1800 RPM 46.4 dBA 48.65°C 0.998 11.880V 4.927V 3.272V 4.930V 1519.16W 65.08°C 115.2V CL1 0.097A 18.022A 18.003A 0.000A 149.28W 82.87% 1640 RPM 44.0 dBA 44.83°C 0.986 12.013V 4.938V 3.284V 5.091V 180.13W 50.63°C 115.2V CL2 96.981A 1.002A 1.003A 1.001A 1202.15W 88.12% 1825 RPM 46.5 dBA 47.23°C 0.998 12.257V 5.012V 3.346V 5.074V 1364.17W 62.02°C 115.5V

In the tough conditions that we conducted our tests in, the PSU didn't meet all the requirements of the 80 Plus Platinum certification. Actually, the unit managed to hit the target only with 20 percent load, which shows 90 percent efficiency. With 50 percent of its max-rated capacity load and with a full load, efficiency was significantly lower than the levels that the Platinum certification sets (92 percent and 89 percent, respectively). Nonetheless, in both cases the efficiency difference in the Platinum levels was within 1 percent, so we can give this PSU a pass, considering that ECOVA conducts their tests at only 23 C (73 F), while we conducted our tests at a much higher ambient temperature. As the operating temperature rises, the resistance of several components, including the FETs, increases leading to significant energy losses. On the other hand, the resistance of diodes, including components like SBRs (Schottky Barrier Diodes) and bridge rectifiers, actually lowers at higher temperatures. However, this PSU only uses FETs for the regulation of its outputs.

The Dark Power P11-1200’s load regulation performance wasn't able to meet its competition, although it was decent overall. In this price range the competition is fierce, offering very high performance. On the other hand, the be quiet! PSU delivered its full power more effortlessly than other unit, and at very high operating temperatures that were close to 49 C (120 F) during the 110 percent load test. Besides that, up to the 40 percent load test, the unit's noise was very low and in the worst-case scenario it didn't exceed 47 dBA. For a 1.2 kW PSU, the noise output is at very low levels, also given the tough conditions we applied during these tests.