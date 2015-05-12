be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 850W Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the voltage values of the main rails, recorded over a range from 40W to the maximum specified load, and the deviation (in percentage) for the same load range. You will also find a chart showing how the 5VSB rail deals with the load we throw at it.

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time was only 0.2ms away from our desired measurement. We are going to give it a pass, since we always use the least-attractive hold-up test reading (and we repeat them many times) as a worst-case scenario.

Inrush Current

The registered inrush current was low with 115V input and at normal levels with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 percent to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle while the load on the minor rails was minimal.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB PowerDC/AC(W) Efficiency(%) FanSpeed(RPM) FanNoisedB(A) TempIn/Out(°C) PF/AC(V) 1 5.218A 1.973A 1.984A 0.980A 84.78 85.08 470 19.7 38.57 0.976 12.110V 5.073V 3.321V 5.095V 99.65 40.75 115 2 11.466A 2.957A 2.985A 1.179A 169.62 89.62 560 21.3 39.29 0.994 12.102V 5.065V 3.313V 5.084V 189.27 42.08 115 3 18.089A 3.457A 3.504A 1.377A 254.81 90.98 710 25.2 39.53 0.995 12.093V 5.059V 3.307V 5.071V 280.06 42.55 115 4 24.699A 3.95A 3.998A 1.579A 339.66 91.63 820 30.1 39.84 0.997 12.086V 5.053V 3.300V 5.062V 370.70 43.07 115 5 30.975A 4.956A 5.009A 1.780A 424.60 91.72 1010 39.2 40.58 0.997 12.078V 5.045V 3.293V 5.049V 462.92 44.03 115 6 37.270A 5.952A 6.026A 1.983A 509.60 91.55 1235 40.3 41.65 0.998 12.070V 5.035V 3.285V 5.037V 556.64 45.57 115 7 43.570A 6.965A 7.049A 2.186A 594.59 91.23 1420 42.4 42.24 0.998 12.061V 5.027V 3.276V 5.025V 651.78 46.44 114.9 8 49.871A 7.969A 8.073A 2.392A 679.45 90.81 1480 42.7 43.03 0.998 12.053V 5.018V 3.268V 5.010V 748.20 47.71 114.9 9 56.614A 8.478A 8.612A 2.395A 764.55 90.37 1480 42.7 43.98 0.998 12.046V 5.012V 3.263V 5.005V 846.05 49.27 114.9 10 63.107A 8.995A 9.121A 3.010A 849.38 89.76 1480 42.7 44.82 0.999 12.038V 5.004V 3.256V 4.979V 946.25 50.65 114.9 11 70.198A 9.006A 9.129A 3.013A 934.33 89.16 1480 42.7 46.22 0.999 12.032V 4.999V 3.253V 4.975V 1047.90 52.39 114.9 CL1 0.099A 17.015A 17.004A 0.001A 141.66 84.46 1480 42.7 44.11 0.993 12.107V 4.995V 3.262V 5.112V 167.73 48.8 115 CL2 69.954A 1.002A 1.003A 1.001A 855.66 90.15 1480 42.7 45.35 0.999 12.040V 5.036V 3.290V 5.063V 949.20 51.22 114.9

Load regulation was top notch at +12V, and on the other three rails it was also pretty good. In addition, the Dark Power PSU was very close to the official 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency requirements, which are rated at much lower operating temperatures than our hotbox's. The noise output up to the 40-percent load test was low, increasing significantly from the 50-percent load test and above. However, even in the worst-case scenario, with the fan spinning at full speed, the noise didn't exceed 43 dB(A). Other PSUs in similar conditions easily surpass 50 dB(A). Finally, the unit easily delivered its full power at high ambient temperatures, proving that its platform is tolerant of extreme heat conditions.