be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 850W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the P11-850. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V (mV)
|5V (mV)
|3.3V (mV)
|5VSB (mV)
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|12.8
|6.5
|7.3
|8.2
|Pass
|20% Load
|16.5
|6.6
|8.4
|11.4
|Pass
|30% Load
|18.6
|7.6
|8.6
|14.6
|Pass
|40% Load
|17.1
|8
|9.2
|16.4
|Pass
|50% Load
|14.1
|8.1
|9.9
|17.4
|Pass
|60% Load
|14.6
|8.2
|10.2
|20.3
|Pass
|70% Load
|14.8
|9.2
|10.7
|22.2
|Pass
|80% Load
|15.6
|10.4
|10.9
|28.1
|Pass
|90% Load
|16.6
|11
|11.6
|28.8
|Pass
|100% Load
|17.2
|11.7
|12
|29.5
|Pass
|110% Load
|18.6
|12.2
|12.2
|30.8
|Pass
|Crossload 1
|16
|16.7
|11.8
|15.8
|Pass
|Crossload 2
|17.9
|10.7
|12.4
|19.9
|Pass
Ripple suppression was superb at +12V and at good levels on the minor rails. The only rail that went above 20mV was the 5VSB rail. However, ripple suppression isn’t so crucial on this rail, since it is mostly used for charging various devices. And the ripple that registered was still much lower than the 50mV limit that the ATX spec sets.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
I don't see why you cannot have a lower powered unit at 80PG and have the fan run at a low speed. I got a HX750i because I need to give a FirePro W9100 very stable power, but the principle is the same: fan turns on at some higher wattage usage (for me it's 300, but for 80PG I'd say 200 is safer). Even when the fan turns on, can't hear it at all (it has a test button).
If someone makes a 600W PSU that has this kind of fan profile, that would be a score. It won't technically be fanless quite, but the fans won't even get past 15dB for average user power usage, and around 20dB at max settings. Why all this? Will lower the price since a lower efficiency can be used.
Another very comprehensive review. Keep up the good work! I would also like to see more reviews for power supplies in the sub-100$ price range.
I'm not convinced that a quieter PSU is where it's at. It's cooling fans that create the big noise, not the PSU and it's fan.
So in other words be quiet! didn't just bought this platform from FSP but they designed it on their own and FSP just produced it for them.
Until now I wasn't aware of it but now that I am, I wanted to make things right and provide the proper credit to be quiet's engineer that designed this platform (whose name is unknown to me).