be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 850W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the P11-850. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V (mV) 5V (mV) 3.3V (mV) 5VSB (mV) Pass/Fail 10% Load 12.8 6.5 7.3 8.2 Pass 20% Load 16.5 6.6 8.4 11.4 Pass 30% Load 18.6 7.6 8.6 14.6 Pass 40% Load 17.1 8 9.2 16.4 Pass 50% Load 14.1 8.1 9.9 17.4 Pass 60% Load 14.6 8.2 10.2 20.3 Pass 70% Load 14.8 9.2 10.7 22.2 Pass 80% Load 15.6 10.4 10.9 28.1 Pass 90% Load 16.6 11 11.6 28.8 Pass 100% Load 17.2 11.7 12 29.5 Pass 110% Load 18.6 12.2 12.2 30.8 Pass Crossload 1 16 16.7 11.8 15.8 Pass Crossload 2 17.9 10.7 12.4 19.9 Pass

Ripple suppression was superb at +12V and at good levels on the minor rails. The only rail that went above 20mV was the 5VSB rail. However, ripple suppression isn’t so crucial on this rail, since it is mostly used for charging various devices. And the ripple that registered was still much lower than the 50mV limit that the ATX spec sets.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2