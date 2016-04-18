be quiet! Pure Power 9 600W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the L9-CM-600W's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.0mV 10.4mV 12.5mV 10.6mV Pass 20% Load 12.5mV 12.0mV 16.3mV 12.7mV Pass 30% Load 13.3mV 13.5mV 18.8mV 13.4mV Pass 40% Load 13.5mV 13.7mV 20.9mV 15.1mV Pass 50% Load 14.4mV 15.4mV 22.9mV 9.7mV Pass 60% Load 17.0mV 17.0mV 25.7mV 10.7mV Pass 70% Load 19.7mV 18.8mV 27.7mV 11.3mV Pass 80% Load 24.1mV 23.5mV 31.0mV 12.3mV Pass 90% Load 29.7mV 26.4mV 32.9mV 14.3mV Pass 100% Load 36.7mV 30.4mV 36.3mV 14.9mV Pass 110% Load 45.3mV 38.1mV 38.8mV 18.0mV Pass Cross-Load 1 22.4mV 47.8mV 26.8mV 18.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 147.6mV 38.3mV 41.9mV 39.5mV Fail

Ripple suppression under normal conditions is pretty good at +12V and 5VSB, and good enough on the minor rails. All hell breaks loose in the CL2 test though, and although the PSU manages to keep ripple under control for the most part, we still saw some spikes exceeding 120mV on the +12V rail. We should note that with 230VAC input we didn't notice any of these spikes. Most likely the increased efficiency allows for lower operating temperatures, so less stress is applied to the +12V circuit.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2