be quiet! SFX L Power 600W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

The box is small, since be quiet!'s PSU is compact. You'll find an 80 PLUS Gold badge in the top-right corner, along with a "Full Cable Management" tag. The middle features a picture of the PSU with its modular panel front and center.

Around back, be quiet! lists the available cables and connectors, along with cable length. We always appreciate when companies provide this information, though we always double-check their measurements since it's not uncommon to find discrepancies. There's also a diagram showing the SFX L Power 600W's dimensions, along with a power specifications table.

Contents

Physical protection inside the box isn't great: the PSU is only covered with bubble-wrap. It would have been better if be quiet! used packing foam instead, though that would have required a larger box. There's an SFX-to-ATX bracket on top of the PSU, also protected by bubble-wrap, plus a user's manual.

That manual is the same across both SFX L Power models. The rest of be quiet!'s bundle includes a set of fixing bolts and screws for attaching the SFX-to-ATX adapter. The adapter will come in handy if you want to install this PSU in a normal ATX chassis, although the short modular cables may be problematic in larger cases.

Exterior

Up front, a small power switch is installed right next to the AC receptacle, while the exhaust grille sports a familiar honeycomb design.

A be quiet! logo is stamped onto both sides of the SFX L Power 600W. There's a large power specifications label on the PSU's bottom side, too.

The modular panel hosts eight sockets, three for the peripheral and SATA connectors, two for PCIe cables, one for the EPS cable, and two for the 24-pin ATX connector.

There is nothing extraordinary about this PSU's external design. What matters most is inside, though.

Cabling

Besides being short, the cables are flat and made of darkened wires. As we've mentioned before, we prefer flat cables over round ones since they don't interfere with airflow as much. Given that this PSU is destined for small cases with limited interior space, airflow is immensely important.



