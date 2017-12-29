be quiet! SFX L Power 600W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 37.1A (168.6%) 3.3V: 36.1A (164.1%) 5VSB: 5.5A (183.3%) OPP 809.38W (135%) OTP ✓ (135°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: -

Over-current protection on the minor rails is set at its familiarly high level. The same goes for the 5VSB rail. Over-power protection is also way up there at nearly 810W, particularly in light of be quiet!'s small form factor. It is impressive to see such a small PSU deliver 810W of power without blowing up. But we'd really like OPP set at a more reasonable level.

The most notable omission is an NTC thermistor for suppressing high inrush currents. We don't know why High Power failed to install such an inexpensive component, but the fact of the matter is that we observed high current readings during the PSU's start-up phase as a result.



