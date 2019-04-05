be quiet! System Power U9 500W PSU Review: Affordable and Quiet

Bitfenix BF450G deals Bitfenix BF450G Overclockers £59.99 View

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA BT 450

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is pretty tight on all rails. Because the unit lacks modular connections, the voltage drops on the cables are low. The CX450 and the 450 BT achieve even lower deviations; however, they also have 50W less to deal with.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is much lower than 17ms but the power ok signal is accurate, at least. The bulk caps are among the most expensive parts in a PSU so in this category, the manufacturers try to use the lowest possible capacity to save money.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The registered inrush currents are at normal levels. We expected higher readings given the lack of a bypass relay, but the small bulk cap helps here.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the SU9-500’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.301A 1.989A 1.990A 0.991A 49.577 81.433% 618 9.7 37.03°C 0.960 12.161V 5.028V 3.313V 5.047V 60.881 41.86°C 115.10V 2 5.663A 2.985A 2.988A 1.191A 99.682 85.869% 618 9.7 37.82°C 0.971 12.148V 5.024V 3.310V 5.038V 116.086 43.66°C 115.09V 3 9.353A 3.485A 3.474A 1.392A 149.544 87.135% 628 9.9 38.10°C 0.979 12.141V 5.021V 3.308V 5.029V 171.624 45.07°C 115.09V 4 13.053A 3.986A 3.990A 1.594A 199.568 87.377% 613 9.6 38.55°C 0.984 12.133V 5.018V 3.306V 5.021V 228.399 47.57°C 115.09V 5 16.429A 4.986A 4.992A 1.796A 249.697 87.048% 626 9.9 39.24°C 0.987 12.125V 5.015V 3.304V 5.010V 286.849 49.70°C 115.08V 6 19.808A 5.984A 5.994A 2.000A 299.764 86.487% 624 9.9 39.64°C 0.989 12.115V 5.013V 3.302V 5.000V 346.599 51.73°C 115.08V 7 23.193A 6.987A 7.000A 2.204A 349.900 85.578% 829 15.8 40.01°C 0.990 12.107V 5.010V 3.300V 4.990V 408.865 53.20°C 115.08V 8 26.581A 7.991A 8.002A 2.410A 400.007 84.666% 1144 25.8 40.47°C 0.991 12.099V 5.007V 3.298V 4.980V 472.452 55.50°C 115.08V 9 30.380A 8.493A 8.492A 2.413A 449.723 83.766% 1518 34.5 41.41°C 0.992 12.088V 5.004V 3.296V 4.974V 536.881 58.09°C 115.08V 10 34.185A 8.998A 9.016A 2.517A 500.049 82.798% 1815 39.2 42.18°C 0.993 12.077V 5.001V 3.294V 4.966V 603.938 59.45°C 115.08V 11 38.321A 9.003A 9.019A 2.520A 549.666 81.836% 1812 39.2 43.27°C 0.994 12.068V 4.999V 3.293V 4.961V 671.668 60.98°C 115.08V CL1 0.135A 12.999A 12.998A 0.000A 109.634 80.163% 628 9.9 39.32°C 0.976 12.155V 5.009V 3.299V 5.040V 136.763 50.10°C 115.10V CL2 40.001A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 496.651 83.737% 1815 39.2 42.11°C 0.993 12.083V 5.010V 3.301V 5.008V 593.109 59.24°C 115.08V

The cooling fan spins at full speed only during the full load and overload tests, even with higher than 40°C ambient temperatures. This is impressive considering the platform's not so high efficiency. Speaking of efficiency, the unit easily meets the 80 PLUS Bronze requirements with 20%, 50% and 100% load and the power factor readings are high enough, as well.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the SU9-500's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.187A 0.498A 0.480A 0.197A 19.532 71.305% 620 9.8 0.926 12.162V 5.032V 3.315V 5.067V 27.392 115.13V 2 2.436A 0.993A 0.993A 0.395A 39.907 80.375% 624 9.9 0.947 12.160V 5.030V 3.314V 5.061V 49.651 115.13V 3 3.620A 1.491A 1.479A 5.055A 59.407 83.661% 618 9.7 0.965 12.157V 5.028V 3.313V 5.055V 71.009 115.11V 4 4.873A 1.988A 1.990A 0.792A 79.804 85.313% 622 9.8 0.967 12.153V 5.027V 3.312V 5.049V 93.543 115.10V

Under light loads the SU9-500 performs well, exceeding 80% efficiency in three out of the four tests.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the SU9-500’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

The be quiet! offering meets eye-to-eye all competitors in this price range and with light loads it has a significant lead, along with the DA500. Obviously the DC-DC converters make a difference.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.507 77.169% 0.090 5.071V 0.657 115.10V 2 0.250A 1.267 79.436% 0.192 5.068V 1.595 115.10V 3 0.550A 2.785 80.144% 0.305 5.063V 3.475 115.10V 4 1.000A 5.056 80.909% 0.377 5.055V 6.249 115.10V 5 1.500A 7.569 79.149% 0.417 5.046V 9.563 115.10V 6 3.002A 15.106 78.500% 0.455 5.032V 19.243 115.10V

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.158V 5.037V 3.318V 5.072V 4.706 0.537 115.1V Standby 0.044 0.006 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 35°C (95°F) to 43°C (109.4°F).

The fan profile is highly relaxed and practically the fan is inaudible up to around 400W load. You need to push hard this PSU, to make the fan spin at full speed and still the noise will stay below 40 dB(A).

The following results were obtained at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F) ambient temperature.

Under normal operating temperatures the noise doesn't exceed 35 dB(A) while for the majority of its operational range, the PSU stays below 15 dB(A) which is impressive, considering its Bronze and ETA-A- efficiency levels.

