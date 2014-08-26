Trending

BenQ BL3200PT Review: A 32-Inch AMVA Monitor At 2560x1440

The extra pixel density of a 27-inch monitor sporting a native 2560x1440 resolution can make small text difficult to read. BenQ solves the problem by adding five extra inches to its BL3200PT. Today we test this jumbo 32-inch AMVA-based panel in our lab.

Results: Pixel Response and Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup:

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what appears in the video. You can see the pattern generator's lights in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Whenever we test a new LCD technology, we look forward to seeing the response and lag results. BenQ's BL3200PT beats out the 60 Hz IPS and TN screens, but not the 120 and 144 Hz monitors, which is no surprise. A 17 ms response means motion blur will be present, but not quite as much as on a typical IPS display. Gamers looking for a jumbo screen will do well to consider this one.

Here are the lag results:

Obviously, there’s only so much speed to be had at 60 Hz. The BL3200PT is a little quicker than most IPS displays, but not much. Most gamers will be satisfied with this monitor. And those with super-human reflexes should consider a higher-refresh model.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • npyrhone 26 August 2014 15:21
    "Remember that 92 ppi number we mentioned at the beginning of today's story? That seems to be a sweet spot. It works fine at 24 inches if your screen is FHD. You won’t discern individual pixels, but you’ll be quickly wishing for more screen real estate. Moving up to 2560x1440 at 27 inches increases density to 109 ppi. That’s great for gaming and photo work. However, text and small objects become difficult to see for many users."

    I can't understand why I would need a monitor with lower pixel density? Why not just zoom the text a notch in your word processor or whatever software you are using? Of two otherwise similar monitors I would always choose the one with higher PPI, even if I used it only for word processing.
  • kid-mid 26 August 2014 15:24
    I rather have the 27" QNIX Evo II 1440p for $300 or the ROG Swift for $600.
    The days of 60Hz are almost over with..
  • moogleslam 26 August 2014 15:34
    Except that the Swift cost $800
  • moogleslam 26 August 2014 15:35
    The Swift cost $800
  • Merry_Blind 26 August 2014 15:39
    "The only complaint we’ve registered along the way involves font size. With a pixel density of 109 ppi, text in most Windows applications becomes pretty small."

    That's why I don't understand people saying 1080p is crap and has to go away. I've always find that even at 1080p, the fonts are really small, and icons and interfaces in general are very tiny. In my case, it's not even a case of not being able to read, it's just that everything looks so out of place and hideous, like, Windows wasn't meant for such resolutions.
    I can't imagine 1440p. Must be ridiculous to look at. It's just aesthetically not nice.
    Bring on the downvotes...
  • animalosity 26 August 2014 15:50
    Why in God's green earth would you pay $1000 for a 1440p display at 60hz when you can get a 4K for way less than that now. Rather have UHD....
  • Bondfc11 26 August 2014 15:52
    I agree with npyrhone - there are ways to enlarge everything on your screen if the density is too low. Having said that - this is an interesting panel. However, I cannot wait for the days when not TNs, but also IPS and VA panels (in large formats) become standard at 120Hz. The hertz do make a noticeable difference in everything you do on the screen.
  • ohim 26 August 2014 16:04
    I`ll wait to see what Active Sync monitors will be able to do , an IPS with Active sync over a TN with 144hz.
  • Merry_Blind 26 August 2014 16:19
    What is Active Sync?
    What is Active Sync?
  • Merry_Blind 26 August 2014 16:20
    It's not 1000$ though...
    It's not 1000$ though...
