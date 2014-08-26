BenQ BL3200PT Review: A 32-Inch AMVA Monitor At 2560x1440

Results: Pixel Response and Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup:

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what appears in the video. You can see the pattern generator's lights in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Whenever we test a new LCD technology, we look forward to seeing the response and lag results. BenQ's BL3200PT beats out the 60 Hz IPS and TN screens, but not the 120 and 144 Hz monitors, which is no surprise. A 17 ms response means motion blur will be present, but not quite as much as on a typical IPS display. Gamers looking for a jumbo screen will do well to consider this one.

Here are the lag results:

Obviously, there’s only so much speed to be had at 60 Hz. The BL3200PT is a little quicker than most IPS displays, but not much. Most gamers will be satisfied with this monitor. And those with super-human reflexes should consider a higher-refresh model.