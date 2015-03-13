Trending

BenQ BL3201PT 32-inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

The first-generation 32-inch Ultra HD monitors came out at over $3000. They’ve dropped in price of course, but BenQ’s new BL3201PT is debuting at a more aggressive MSRP of $1100. We've even seen it selling for under $1000. Today we test its performance.

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Like our grayscale and gamma results, the BL3201PT’s chroma performance is quite good in its default Standard picture mode. Only a small spike in blue luminance stands out on an otherwise excellent chart. On the CIE graph, you can see a little over-saturation in red and a hue error in magenta. The latter should be cleared up by the grayscale calibration.

Magenta’s hue improves, though not all the way to the target. Color luminances are pretty much perfect except for blue, but it’s only a little high. The DeltaE errors go from small to miniscule.

Now we return to the comparison group:

Remember that Dell positions the UP3214Q as a professional screen, and it earns that title. BenQ hits a home run with its second-place finish in this group of mostly pricey screens. Our calibration takes the average error from 1.72 to 1.26dE, which is like going from really good to really really good. Truly, we measure a professional-grade result.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Due to an over-saturated red primary, the BL3201PT’s sRGB gamut volume exceeds 100 percent. To take advantage of this, you’ll need to match the rest of your production chain (printer and camera). While most photographers prefer wide-gamut screens, a little bonus sRGB color can be useful too. And we’ll remind you again of the cost savings offered by this BenQ.

  • blackmagnum 13 March 2015 07:49
    I wouldn't want to bump it over and drop it from the table, because the stand looks so tipsy.
  • avatar_raq 13 March 2015 08:48
    I wonder why all the links to Amazon belong to the BL3201PH not the reviewed "PT" model. Am I missing something?
  • I Hate Nvidia 13 March 2015 08:50
    I Don't Know Why monitor vendors can't make a decent 28 inch IPS UHD monitor below 500 $ whereas I bought my LG UB820T 42 inch IPS 120 Hz UHD TV for only 630$ ,and it comes with the amazing magic remote and TV tuner and smart TV support, WIFI and LAN , USB 3 and 3 HDMI 2.0 ports!
  • qwfgbn 13 March 2015 09:16
    Dell P2415Q and P2715Q are 4K 60HZ IPS panels which can be found for around 600$ on amazon.
  • ohim 13 March 2015 09:19
    Why is everybody stating about Luminance / Brightness as "higher is better ". I had an Iiyama 27" IPS pannel that had over 350 cd you can`t even use that monitor at 100% brightness, you can actually feel the heat from the monitor on your face. Best use was at around 25 to 50% brightness ...had to return it though due to flickering .. my eyes were going insane with that monitor.
  • beshonk 13 March 2015 15:19
    Been waiting for that xl2420g review you promised us! This monitor's way too pricey!
  • nukemaster 13 March 2015 15:24
    I hate to ask, but how is the glow?

  • Eggz 13 March 2015 15:27
    Siiiick! This is the first 4K screen I've seen that seems reasonable in terms of price, performance, size, and image quality.
  • burmese_dude 13 March 2015 15:42
    "it’s selling on the street for under $1000." I wonder if they sell these on my street. I need to call and ask.
  • ubercake 13 March 2015 16:21
    I thought we'd start seeing some sort of adaptive sync technology on just about every monitor by now. I can't get excited about anything that doesn't have it.
