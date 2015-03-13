BenQ BL3201PT 32-inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Like our grayscale and gamma results, the BL3201PT’s chroma performance is quite good in its default Standard picture mode. Only a small spike in blue luminance stands out on an otherwise excellent chart. On the CIE graph, you can see a little over-saturation in red and a hue error in magenta. The latter should be cleared up by the grayscale calibration.

Magenta’s hue improves, though not all the way to the target. Color luminances are pretty much perfect except for blue, but it’s only a little high. The DeltaE errors go from small to miniscule.

Now we return to the comparison group:

Remember that Dell positions the UP3214Q as a professional screen, and it earns that title. BenQ hits a home run with its second-place finish in this group of mostly pricey screens. Our calibration takes the average error from 1.72 to 1.26dE, which is like going from really good to really really good. Truly, we measure a professional-grade result.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Due to an over-saturated red primary, the BL3201PT’s sRGB gamut volume exceeds 100 percent. To take advantage of this, you’ll need to match the rest of your production chain (printer and camera). While most photographers prefer wide-gamut screens, a little bonus sRGB color can be useful too. And we’ll remind you again of the cost savings offered by this BenQ.