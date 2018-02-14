Trending

BenQ EW277HDR Monitor Review

By

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

VA panels have off-axis image quality that falls somewhere in between the best IPS and TN panels. While detail holds up well in both the horizontal and vertical planes, there is an obvious red/green color shift. Output drops by around 30% as well. The EW277HDR’s 27” screen size is in the sweet spot for head-on viewing on the desktop.

Screen Uniformity

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Our EW277HDR sample shows excellent uniformity in both the white and black field tests. There are no visible hotspots, nor is there any sign of bleed or glow from the backlight. In the color test, which uses an 80% field pattern, we detected the slightest red shift on the left side of the screen. Real-world content had no visible issues.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Gamers are hotly anticipating HDR-ready titles and the gear to go with them. The EW277HDR is not likely to be on any player’s short lists with its 60Hz refresh rate and lack of adaptive sync. Remember, it’s less than $300. When compared to other business-class and professional monitors, it slots right in with a respectable 23ms response time and 64ms of total input lag. Casual gaming while be fine, but those desiring greater speed will have to wait a bit longer, and spend more money, to get the performance they crave.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 14 February 2018 06:57
    Benq monitors always strive to win the value point.
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 14 February 2018 13:31
    This seems like a good 2nd monitor to have if you're a gamer. It looks like it would work just fine for gaming but it's missing features like GSync or 120+hz that would elevate it to true gaming levels.
    Reply
  • cwolf78 14 February 2018 14:50
    My 4K HDR TV has ruined me from gaming on my ASUS 144 Hz TN gaming monitor. To me, the reduced motion blur doesn't make up for seeing jaggies everywhere (24" 1080p) and the muted color reproduction. This BenQ monitor would be more tempting if it were QHD or 1080p at 21 or 22" and supported Gsync.
    Reply
  • WyomingKnott 14 February 2018 15:40
    I don't understand the color charts at all. Delta E of up to ten being praised? What am I missing?
    Reply
  • gdmaclew 14 February 2018 15:49
    The Amazon specs list it as having HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort inputs, which it obviously doesn't have.
    Reply
  • beaulieu80 15 February 2018 12:50
    Background image come with it?
    Reply