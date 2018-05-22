BenQ EW3270U 32" Ultra HD Monitor Review: HDR For The Enthusiast

BenQ EW3270U deals Kingston SUV500MS/120G SSD... Amazon Prime £44.99 £37.30 View Reduced Price BenQ EW3270U 32 Inch 4K HDR... Amazon £429.99 £365 View Reduced Price BenQ EW3270U 31.5 4K UHD HDR... Laptops Direct £424.97 View

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

The EW3270U is the fifth HDR-capable monitor we’ve tested to date. In our comparison group today, we have Dell’s UP2718Q, LG’s 32UD99, Acer’s PE320QK, and another BenQ, the EW277HDR. To round things out, we’ve added a DCI-P3 screen from NEC, the PA243W. The latter is super-accurate, but does not include HDR support.

The BenQ EW3270U doesn’t put out a ton of light, but makes up for that with excellent black levels and contrast. It manages to beat out its stablemate BenQ EW277HDR by almost 12%, a small but noticeable difference which makes its potential for good HDR quality just a bit higher. VA is certainly the way to go when a full-array zone-dimming backlight isn’t in the budget.

The minimum backlight level is quite low at just over 35 nits, which is darker than practical, even in a pitch-black room. To hit 50 nits, we turned the brightness up to 6. Contrast drops a little at the darkest level too, down 14% and just outside our preferred consistency level. But if you make 50 nits the bottom limit, contrast stays closer to the 3000:1 mark.

Calibrating the BenQ EW3270U cost us a little dynamic range, because we lowered one RGB slider (green) and dropped contrast by two clicks. That puts the BenQ EW277HDR back on top, but the BenQ 3270U still almost doubles the IPS screens here. For SDR material, VA is by far the best choice for image depth and overall fidelity. Its black levels are significantly superior to other LCD technologies.

Now that we have five HDR-capable monitors in the database, we need to start comparing HDR brightness, which will be a deciding factor in many purchases. As we’ve said, it isn’t realistic to expect fantastic HDR performance from any LCD with an edge backlight. There just isn’t enough native contrast to really do the standard justice. The Dell UP2718Q clearly shows that divide. With its 384-zone backlight, it can easily top 1000 nits in a 10% window pattern, more than enough to display high HDR quality. The BenQ EW3270U however, equips itself well with an excellent dynamic contrast algorithm that affords it a solid 6232.9:1 result. It’s easily the best edge-lit HDR monitor we’ve reviewed yet.

We’ve stopped measuring ANSI checkerboard patterns in HDR mode, because the results are no different than the SDR numbers. Even the full-array backlit Dell can only muster 1288.9:1 in HDR mode. Obviously, we’ll need a different way to measure intra-image contrast for HDR monitors. Our SDR numbers tell the expected tale. The VA panels are superior and all the monitors here come close to their sequential values, delivering excellent quality and performance.

