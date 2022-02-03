BenQ Mobiuz EX3210R 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor Review: Jumbo Sized and Tightly Curved

For the color tests, I measured the EX3210R’s default RPG mode, then tried the other modes and input scenarios before calibrating the Custom preset. As you’ll see, there are a few compromises with any approach to image adjustment on this screen.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays. We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

It is completely acceptable to use the EX3210R without calibration in its RPG picture mode. Grayscale is a tad warm on the chart, but the errors aren’t visible in test patterns or real-world material. Gamma tracking is unusual though. The trace runs near the 2.4 line, then takes a sharp turn upwards at the 90% step. This means that the luminance level is too dark. Some highlight details look muted but are offset by the 100% brightness step, which is at the correct value. The picture is slightly muted in general, though this can be offset by turning up the brightness slider a bit.

Calibration takes grayscale tracking to the reference level but changes the gamma tracking. Now, shadow detail is more visible, but dark areas of the image aren’t as deep. This is good for gaming if you want to see shadow areas better, but it makes the picture a little flat. The compromise is a choice between perfect grayscale or less erroneous gamma.

If you want an accurate sRGB mode, the EX3210R provides one. Its grayscale tracking is visually perfect, and gamma is just a tiny bit light with shadow areas that look slightly gray. While most users will prefer to stick with the wide color gamut, this monitor’s sRGB mode has excellent gamut accuracy.

Comparisons

The EX3210R clearly does not need calibration based on its excellent default grayscale score of 2.52dE. It’s enough to put it above all the screens except the Monoprice, which is only slightly better. Once calibrated, it slips to third place, but every panel in the group has superb accuracy after adjustment. There are no visual differences in this test between any of the subjects.

By the numbers, the EX3210R’s gamma test results are poor. The range of values is very wide at 0.97 and the average value is 5.45% off the 2.2 spec. This appears to be a choice on BenQ’s part to create a certain look to the image that isn’t necessarily to standard.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

If you choose RPG, Custom (calibrated) or sRGB, the EX3210R will reward you with spot-on color gamut tracking. Out of the box, there is slight over-saturation in red and the other colors are on target. Green comes up a little short as most wide gamut screens do. But the inner targets are correct. It manages to render around 90% of the green primary.

With calibration, the average error goes up a tiny bit, but this cannot be seen with the naked eye. Red saturation targets are now exactly where they should be, and green tracks more evenly. The sRGB mode is the EX3210R’s most accurate preset with near-perfect color gamut results. If you’re a purist, this is the best choice for SDR content. If you just want lots of color, RPG is the way to go.

Comparisons

It can be said that none of the monitors have visible color errors. Even though the EX3210R comes in last, it is still visually free of issues. All the screens boast excellent color accuracy. There is nothing to complain about here.

In the gamut volume test, the EX3210R is average compared to other DCI-P3 native screens. The Corsair is a definite over-achiever, while the Razer and Monoprice both crack the 90% threshold. At 88.43%, the BenQ is very colorful and clearly more vivid than an sRGB screen. With its excellent sRGB mode, it covers almost all of that gamut as well.