BenQ PD2700Q 27-inch QHD Designer Monitor Review

BenQ PV3200PT

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’re still a bit light on 27" business-class monitors among our recent reviews so we stretched the parameters a bit to include similar displays and ones that compete on price too. The closest spec match is the NEC EA275WMi, which costs significantly more. Also from NEC is the EA305WMi which is the same resolution but in a 16:10 aspect ratio with a wide gamut. BenQ also makes the PV3200PT, an sRGB pro-screen. Rounding out the group is the VA-based, FHD-res AOC C2783FQ, and an Ultra HD panel from ViewSonic, the XG2700-4K, which costs about $150 more.

BenQ claims 350cd/m2 for the PD2700Q, but our sample didn’t quite get there. It’s not too short of the mark, though, and certainly bright enough for its intended use. What’s of greater note is the superb black level. It won’t quite compete with the C2783FQ’s VA panel, but it handily beats the other IPS screens. This results in an excellent 1172.1:1 contrast ratio, which is among the highest we’ve recorded for anything that isn’t VA. That extra punch shows in all content: business apps, graphics, video, or games.

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

Turning the backlight down to zero results in an almost ideal 45.3422cd/m2 output level. If you want 50cd/m2 as we prefer, one click up will do the trick. Don’t be fooled by the black level comparison. The other monitors, save the AOC, all dip much lower at their minimum brightness setting. As you can see, the PD2700Q’s contrast remains on top of the group, although the much more expensive NEC is not far behind. We’re glad to see that the two best built monitors here also boast the highest contrast, of the IPS screens that is. VA still wins the dynamic range contest regardless of price point.

After Calibration to 200cd/m2

Our calibration adjustments were tiny enough that contrast remained unaffected. The NEC has dropped a few rungs on the ladder, but it’s still hanging in there at just over 1000:1. The BenQ PD2700Q is a great-looking panel with superb (for IPS) black levels and deep contrast. If that were the monitor’s only positive trait, we might be disappointed, but read on to check out the impressive color test results we recorded.

ANSI Contrast Ratio

1091.1:1 is an excellent ANSI contrast number for any monitor. In our test, the bottom-right black zone measured a little hot. If it had been more consistent with the rest this result would have been even better. It’s clear that the PD2700Q will look great showing any kind of content. We still consider contrast, both sequential and intra-image, to be the most important factor in overall image quality. This BenQ gives nothing away to the competition.