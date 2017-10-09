BenQ PD2710QC QHD/IPS Designer Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
Viewing Angles
IPS panels always impress us with their off-axis image quality with AHVA screens offering the best possible performance. The PD2710QC is not one of those, but its photos seem much better than run-of-the-mill displays. Light falloff to the sides is about 30% at most with a slight but barely noticeable blue shift. Detail is well preserved with all steps clearly visible. From the top, color moves to red with a 60% reduction in output and a loss of detail in the shadow areas.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.
Monitors in this category rarely have a uniformity compensation feature, but our samples obviously don’t need any help. Our PD2710QC returned a top level result in the black field test and is one of the best screens we’ve measured to date. There is no IPS glow or backlight bleed here. The white and color tests show equally impressive numbers with errors far below the visible threshold.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
This isn’t a gaming monitor review, but if one were to boot up a copy of Far Cry, the BE270U can provide 75Hz and FreeSync operation. That’s why it takes the top spot here, but the PD2710QC is right there with the rest. At 60Hz, a 23ms draw time and 63ms total lag is about as good as it gets. That’s fast enough to keep motion blur at a minimum and provides good control response for all but the most skilled players. We had no complaints when engaging in a few frag-fests during the review.
