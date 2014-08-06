BenQ PG2401PT, 24-inch Color Accurate Monitor Review

Results: Pixel Response, Input Lag, And Blur Reduction

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

BenQ does't market its PG2401PT to gamers, and gamers probably won't spring for such a pricey 24" display. But this is one of the fastest IPS-based screens we’ve tested, even still.

Here are the lag results:

The lag result also lands on the faster end of the IPS-based field we've measured. Speed is not the PG2401PT’s primary purpose. However, compared to our other pro-class screens, only the Samsung achieves lower input lag.