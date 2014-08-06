BenQ PG2401PT, 24-inch Color Accurate Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), providing a realistic view of color accuracy.

We’ve already established that you can use the preset sRGB and Adobe RGB modes without calibration. There is, however, a slight gain to be had if you do make some adjustments. The first two charts show the PG2401PT in its stock configuration.

Observable issues are minimal. Magenta is a little off in hue and there is over-saturation at the 20-percent level in cyan and magenta. When you get to the edge of the gamut, blue is slightly under-saturated, but its luminance is a little higher, which brings its Delta E down to the proper point. The overall error is a super-low 1.14.

The Adobe RGB chart is even better than the sRGB one. All errors are under two Delta E with a total average of .90. The only thing we’d want to fix is the under-saturated blue primary. BenQ correctly increases the blue luminance to compensate.

Setting up a Custom sRGB mode does make a visible difference on the chart, but not to a naked eye. We managed to reduce the error from 1.14 to .8 Delta E. Basically we took a great result and made the teeniest bit better.

Our gains in the Custom Adobe RGB mode are about the same. We reduced the average error from .9 to .6 Delta E. While we’ve satisfied our tweaker-lust, calibration is probably unnecessary.

Now we return to the comparison group:

A result of .6 Delta E is the lowest color error we’ve ever recorded from any display in our lab. All of the monitors in the group offer superb accuracy, but the PG2401PT truly does represent perfection. The sRGB result is just behind at .8 Delta E.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements.

Not so long ago, you had to choose the gamut you wanted from a monitor. Adobe RGB displays didn’t have an sRGB option. Newer products now give you that preset. All of the professional screens we’ve tested lately cover both gamuts.

BenQ's PG2401PT comes a little short of 100 percent in both tests due to its slightly under-saturated blue primary. And we weren't able to fix that using the CMS.