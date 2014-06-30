BenQ RL2460HT 24-Inch Monitor Review: Is Gaming Good At 60 Hz?

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

BenQ’s packaging is unique in that the monitor is laid flat, rather than standing upright. The contents are completely surrounded by blocks of rigid Styrofoam. All of the accessories are separated from the screen, so there’s no chance of anything coming loose.

The cable bundle includes VGA, DVI-D, and an IEC power cord. The base is also packaged separately and screws on to the upright with a captive bolt. No tools are required. Rounding out the carton is a printed Quick Start Guide and a CD-ROM with the remaining documentation and drivers.

Product 360

From head-on, the RL2460HT assumes a simple and purposeful appearance. The bezel is of average width at 22 mm on the sides and 24 mm at the top and bottom, so it will work well in a multi-screen configuration. At first glance, the lower-right corner controls look like they’re touch-sensitive. But in actuality, there are buttons hidden around the side. They click solidly and the OSD responds quickly to user input. The black plastic that makes up the chassis is of high quality and also rejects reflected light well. It doesn't easily show fingerprints, making it more ideal for a display that might be moved a lot.

The screen’s anti-glare layer is aggressive and rejects reflections extremely well. Clarity is not impacted in any noticeable way. Even though resolution is limited to FHD, pixel density in a 24-inch form factor is decent at 92 ppi.

The RL2460HT has a portrait mode that can be used for a cool three-screen desktop in first-person games. The upright also has 20 degrees of tilt, 45 degrees of swivel to either side, and 4.3 inches of height adjustment. All of the movements are precise and smooth, and the monitor stays put once you get it situated. The base is a little small. Because the whole package is so light, though, stability is not an issue.

This is a fairly slim panel. Rather than a single smooth taper from side to side, the internals are housed in a squared-off bulge. There is plenty of shielding visible through the vents that run along the top. On the side of the upright are white tick marks to use as reference when setting up at a LAN party. You’ll always be able to restore your RL2460HT to the same height that way.

Around back is a 100 mm VESA mount, which is exposed upon removing the factory upright. In the lower-right is a Kensington security lock. You can also see a little of BenQ’s trademark red trim around the base.

The inputs face downwards, as you’d expect. But BenQ molds labels into the plastic, making them a little easier to find when you’re connecting cables blindly. In addition to the single VGA and DVI connectors, there are two HDMI inputs and one output. Users who wish to record gaming sessions can hook up a recording device there, rather than capturing the stream between the PC and monitor. That way, no additional input lag is introduced.