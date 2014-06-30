BenQ RL2460HT 24-Inch Monitor Review: Is Gaming Good At 60 Hz?

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories
BenQ’s packaging is unique in that the monitor is laid flat, rather than standing upright. The contents are completely surrounded by blocks of rigid Styrofoam. All of the accessories are separated from the screen, so there’s no chance of anything coming loose.
The cable bundle includes VGA, DVI-D, and an IEC power cord. The base is also packaged separately and screws on to the upright with a captive bolt. No tools are required. Rounding out the carton is a printed Quick Start Guide and a CD-ROM with the remaining documentation and drivers.
Product 360
From head-on, the RL2460HT assumes a simple and purposeful appearance. The bezel is of average width at 22 mm on the sides and 24 mm at the top and bottom, so it will work well in a multi-screen configuration. At first glance, the lower-right corner controls look like they’re touch-sensitive. But in actuality, there are buttons hidden around the side. They click solidly and the OSD responds quickly to user input. The black plastic that makes up the chassis is of high quality and also rejects reflected light well. It doesn't easily show fingerprints, making it more ideal for a display that might be moved a lot.
The screen’s anti-glare layer is aggressive and rejects reflections extremely well. Clarity is not impacted in any noticeable way. Even though resolution is limited to FHD, pixel density in a 24-inch form factor is decent at 92 ppi.
The RL2460HT has a portrait mode that can be used for a cool three-screen desktop in first-person games. The upright also has 20 degrees of tilt, 45 degrees of swivel to either side, and 4.3 inches of height adjustment. All of the movements are precise and smooth, and the monitor stays put once you get it situated. The base is a little small. Because the whole package is so light, though, stability is not an issue.
This is a fairly slim panel. Rather than a single smooth taper from side to side, the internals are housed in a squared-off bulge. There is plenty of shielding visible through the vents that run along the top. On the side of the upright are white tick marks to use as reference when setting up at a LAN party. You’ll always be able to restore your RL2460HT to the same height that way.
Around back is a 100 mm VESA mount, which is exposed upon removing the factory upright. In the lower-right is a Kensington security lock. You can also see a little of BenQ’s trademark red trim around the base.
The inputs face downwards, as you’d expect. But BenQ molds labels into the plastic, making them a little easier to find when you’re connecting cables blindly. In addition to the single VGA and DVI connectors, there are two HDMI inputs and one output. Users who wish to record gaming sessions can hook up a recording device there, rather than capturing the stream between the PC and monitor. That way, no additional input lag is introduced.
I achieve first place in multiple games when playing multiplayer, on a regular basis.
60hz is not the problem, the problem is your system if it CAN'T sustain 60 fps.
I don't think competitive players win because they have 144Hz monitors and can react with all that information being fed to them. I think they win because they are proactive, and that there are many tells anyway to allow someone who's tuned in the game to react quickly.
I mean, StarCraft has choppy animation that is independent of refresh rates (they look like they move at 20FPS), but there's a lot of high level competition there.
You do have a point with newer games that have very nice graphics. Such as, BF, Metro LL, and Arma 3 you need a beefy GPU set up or some people turn down the settings. (Eye candy is nice but if it is going to be a slideshow it isn't worth it) However, older titles such as CS GO where having the higher FPS will give you an edge doesn't take much to get 200+ FPS. Basically computers with at least an i5 and a 6970 or 580 can hit FPS 100+ on older titles. Newer titles i5/i7 (depends on the game if it take advantage of the hyper threading) 7970(280)/290x or 680/780. Crossfire or SLI helps but I personally find the gaming experience smoother playing CS GO on one 7970 instead of two in crossfire. With one I am still well over 100 FPS. When I play BF4 I have crossfire enable and high settings with some things turned down I get over 100FPS on DX11 API. When I try mantle (When it works....) I get an extra 10fps if I am lucky and feels smoother. You also can check Toms GPU charts of even their recently released SMB. I own Asus 144hz and never can go back to playing FPS on something less. I just wish they will catch up to my golden days with the CRTs refresh rates .