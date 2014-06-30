BenQ RL2460HT 24-Inch Monitor Review: Is Gaming Good At 60 Hz?

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100 percent), yielding a more realistic view of color accuracy.

First up is the Fighting mode. Some alterations are made to the standard sRGB color gamut by design.

Red and magenta show the largest deviations, but all of the colors are off in saturation, hue, and luminance by varying degrees. Using the Fighting mode is purely a matter of personal preference. In our experience, games look best when the display is calibrated to a proper sRGB color gamut.

The Standard mode is pretty good overall. Our only real concern is the under-luminance of blue, red, and magenta. Those same colors are over-saturated at the 20-, 40-, 60-, and 80-percent levels. If you only look at the 100-percent saturations, the gamut looks very good.

Calibrating the grayscale improves the gamut results significantly. Now the luminance levels are near-perfect and the saturation problems have been mostly fixed. Red is a little under, but only just. This is a great example of how getting the white point correct can improve a display's total color performance.

Now we return to the comparison group:

An average error of 1.19 Delta E is amazing when you consider that the RL2460HT is the least expensive monitor in our round-up. We wouldn’t expect a gaming monitor to perform this well, but we’ll take it! BenQ really raises the bar here.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements.

The RL2460HT is clearly an sRGB-only display. With a measured error of 1.19 Delta E in our color saturation sweep test, a large gamut volume of 97.72 percent goes hand in hand with that. Few professionals would put this monitor on their short list. But you could use it for video work when the wider Adobe RGB gamut isn’t required.