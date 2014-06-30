BenQ RL2460HT 24-Inch Monitor Review: Is Gaming Good At 60 Hz?

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100-percent white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. Our testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

The best gaming monitors are able to refresh at rates above 60 Hz. The RL2460HT is not one of those. But it still has faster draw time than any IPS monitor we’ve tested. That performance translates to slightly lower motion blur and better resolution of fast-moving objects. While a 144 Hz screen is the best way to reduce motion artifacts, a speedy TN monitor is a solid second choice.

And the lag results:

The BenQ also beats our IPS group in the input lag test. It can’t put up the extreme numbers of a 144 Hz display, but it’s more than fast enough to improve the playability of high-speed titles. Thanks to its excellent clarity, contrast, and color quality, the RL2460HT should satisfy the vast majority of gaming enthusiasts.