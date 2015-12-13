BenQ SW2700PT 27-inch QHD Pro Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout & Accessories

The SW2700PT is well-protected from the rigors of shipping by plenty of dense foam in an oversized box. The rigid plastic hood is boxed separately and wrapped in plastic to prevent scratches. It assembles by snapping onto lugs already attached to the panel’s bezel. Screwing on the base and adding the upright completes the package.

Bundled cables include an IEC power cord, DisplayPort, DVI, and USB 3.0. You also get an OSD controller that connects via mini-USB. A CD-ROM contains the user manual and drivers. BenQ’s Palette Master calibration software is available via download. We’ll show you more about that on page three.

Product 360

The monitor is simply-styled with no accents save a small BenQ logo at the bottom-center of the bezel. The screen border is suitably thin and finished in a light-absorbing matte black. Control buttons are underneath as is the power LED which glows white during power-on and orange in standby mode. You won’t be using the buttons much since this display includes an intuitive controller in the form of a small puck. It fits into a nest at the base or you can move it around the desktop.

The anti-glare layer is quite aggressive but doesn’t impart any grain or softness on the image. It rejects light better than most display’s we’ve seen and can be used outdoors with good success. That functionality is enhanced by the included rigid hood which is easily attached or removed without tools.

Here is the OSD controller which we’ve seen on several other BenQ monitors. The outer keys can be programmed for a variety of functions. In the center is a navigation circle with a select button at the center. Once you get the hang of it, moving through the on-screen menus is quick and easy. You can’t see the cord in this photo but there is a short tether that allows the puck to be placed up to 18 inches from the base.

BenQ always provides a quality stand with its products. This one has an aluminum core with plastic trim. It’s adjustable for height, swivel and tilt; and includes a portrait mode. It’s extremely solid and firm in all movements. From the side you’ll see a height indicator that features a moveable pointer. That way you can always return the SW2700PT to a pre-determined position.

Here’s a better shot of the height indicator. The panel is reasonably slim with a large flat area housing a 100mm VESA mount. Ventilation is minimal but we never noticed excessive heat when using the SW2700PT for long periods. On the left edge (not shown) are two USB 3.0 downstream ports and an SD card reader.

Inputs are all-digital and include one each of DVI, DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4. The analog audio jack is for headphones; there are no speakers built in. On the far left you can see a mini-USB port for the OSD controller. At the right is the USB 3.0 upstream connection.