BenQ VZ2470H 24-inch AMVA Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

The VZ2470H's Standard and sRGB picture modes are identical in every measurement. It appears that a little extra blue has been added to the white point to give room for the blue light adjustments to have an effect. In the Blue Light mode you can reduce that color for a warmer presentation and save those adjustments to four memory slots. Our recommendation is to perform a calibration in the User mode, which is precisely what we did.

In its default state, User mode is far too blue for our taste. Stick with Standard or sRGB if you want a fire-and-forget preset. Otherwise, User is the only way to get access to the RGB sliders.

Grayscale can be dialed in with good precision thanks to RGB sliders that have 100-step resolution. Our only nitpick is that they start at their max values so you will lose a tiny bit of contrast by calibrating. Luckily it's a minimal sacrifice and the final result is still over 3000:1. Tracking looks quite good after adjustment, and even more so considering the VZ's low price.

Here is our comparison group.

These are pretty typical numbers for a general-use display. An average error of less than three DeltaE means you won't see any problems in real-world content. The VZ2470H goes just a bit blue at higher brightness levels but we still consider it very good without calibration.

Cutting the average error to less than half its original value is a worthwhile pursuit in our opinion. As we said earlier, there is very little difference in contrast. While we realize the VZ2470H is not likely to be used in color-critical applications, an optimized image is still always desirable.

Gamma Response

Gamma tracking can't really look any better than this. The tiny aberrations at 10, 60 and 80 percent are completely invisible in both test patterns and content. Accuracy like this only enhances the VZ's excellent contrast.

Calibration hurt our gamma results a little but it's still far from a visible issue. Levels from 60 percent and up are a tad dark but it doesn't have an impact on overall image quality.

Here is our comparison group again.

A .17 range of values indicates very tight tracking even with the small performance hit post-calibration. Looking at the entire group of displays, there is almost no difference from best to worst.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

The same thing isn't quite true when looking at the average value result. The top two screens (which includes the VZ2470H) are pretty much right on the 2.2 line. The rest track well but are a little under or over the mark. The BL3200PT finishes last because it runs a touch dark. In other words its average is over 2.2.