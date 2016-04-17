BenQ VZ2470H 24-inch AMVA Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

The Standard and sRGB modes are identical in their color measurements. The fully-saturated points are right on target but there are a few errors at lower levels of red. Furthermore, the too-blue white balance pulls the magenta secondary off-hue. Red luminance should be bumped up a bit to compensate but it's actually too low, which washes out that color slightly. Overall performance is solid but there is room for improvement.

User mode shows the same tendencies to a slightly greater degree. Errors are now just over the threshold of visibility. We recommend avoiding this preset unless you plan to calibrate. You can tweak the hue and saturation controls but they affect all colors at once so if you dial in one, you may throw others off the mark.

After tweaking the RGB sliders, color is now vastly improved. The only remaining issue is a slight hue error in magenta but saturation points and luminance levels are within sight of perfection. The VZ2470H's gamut results are equal to many expensive professional displays we've tested.

Now we return to the comparison group.

It's safe to say that AMVA is a color-accurate technology. We're seeing close results among our six examples that are more consistent than what's been recorded by many IPS and TN monitors. Apparently contrast isn't the only thing it does well.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

None of the displays here are specifically designed for professional use but they all meet the sRGB gamut volume except for the Philips. The VZ2470H hits the target almost exactly and in our opinion can be used for color-critical work without a software LUT. An OSD calibration can bring it to a sufficiently accurate level.