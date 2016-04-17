BenQ VZ2470H 24-inch AMVA Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
The Standard and sRGB modes are identical in their color measurements. The fully-saturated points are right on target but there are a few errors at lower levels of red. Furthermore, the too-blue white balance pulls the magenta secondary off-hue. Red luminance should be bumped up a bit to compensate but it's actually too low, which washes out that color slightly. Overall performance is solid but there is room for improvement.
User mode shows the same tendencies to a slightly greater degree. Errors are now just over the threshold of visibility. We recommend avoiding this preset unless you plan to calibrate. You can tweak the hue and saturation controls but they affect all colors at once so if you dial in one, you may throw others off the mark.
After tweaking the RGB sliders, color is now vastly improved. The only remaining issue is a slight hue error in magenta but saturation points and luminance levels are within sight of perfection. The VZ2470H's gamut results are equal to many expensive professional displays we've tested.
Now we return to the comparison group.
It's safe to say that AMVA is a color-accurate technology. We're seeing close results among our six examples that are more consistent than what's been recorded by many IPS and TN monitors. Apparently contrast isn't the only thing it does well.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
None of the displays here are specifically designed for professional use but they all meet the sRGB gamut volume except for the Philips. The VZ2470H hits the target almost exactly and in our opinion can be used for color-critical work without a software LUT. An OSD calibration can bring it to a sufficiently accurate level.
Not to mention the ugly white, or the off center stand, that will make it more wobbly. And no vesa mount if you want to use your own stand.
Just EWW all around. And its not even budget at 209, way to high for 60hz.
1600x1200 85Hz master race with 0ms response times. 0ms input lag :)
My bet is that the only difference is the design. If you're in the market for a great, cheap all-around monitor, I'd say buy the GW2470H. Had my GW2450 for about 3 years, and I'm still in love with it. The color accuracy is unmatched except maybe for monitors worth 4-5 times the price, and I also enjoy it for some casual gaming (racing simulators mostly in my case).
Here's a review of mine: http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/content/benq_gw2450hm.htm . Anyway, what I can tell you is that this was my 1st BenQ monitor, but sure won't be the last. The quality is amazing.
*edit* anort3, I used no words that would not be acceptable in a PG rating. It was certainly far cleaner than some comments by others including mods!