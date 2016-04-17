BenQ VZ2470H 24-inch AMVA Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response, And Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

AMVA's viewing angles fall between IPS and TN in quality but the VZ2470H seems to be a little better than others we've reviewed. We're not seeing too much color shift to the sides and the light falloff is about 30 percent. While AHVA and ADS are still the off-axis leaders among LCD monitors, this particular screen acquits itself extremely well.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Our sample shows excellent screen uniformity. Most of the less-expensive monitors we test give something away in this area but the VZ2470H uses a top quality panel part. There is no visible light bleed here.

Here's the white field measurement.

A center hotspot spoils our sample's result just a little. It's barely visible in the field pattern and completely undetectable in actual content unless you're watching a hockey game.

Screen Uniformity: Color

The color uniformity test is a difficult one for many displays and the VZ2470H finishes mid-pack in this group. 1.94dE is about average for all the monitors we've tested in the last three years so we have no complaints. There are no visible problems with our sample.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

AMVA is an IPS variation so the VZ's 22ms result is on par. The top two screens run at 200 and 75Hz respectively hence their faster draw times. Even at 60Hz though, you won't see significant motion blur with any of the listed monitors. If you're more particular about motion processing, you'll need either more speed, ULMB or adaptive refresh to improve quality.

Here are the lag results.

The bottom four displays all run at 60Hz so the VZ2470H is best of the rest by more than a small amount. Though few gamers will detect an eight millisecond difference, the most hard-core players might. Of course they are more likely to have a high-speed gaming monitor in their rig like the class-leading Acer Z35.