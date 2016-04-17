Trending

BenQ VZ2470H 24-inch AMVA Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response, And Lag

AMVA's viewing angles fall between IPS and TN in quality but the VZ2470H seems to be a little better than others we've reviewed. We're not seeing too much color shift to the sides and the light falloff is about 30 percent. While AHVA and ADS are still the off-axis leaders among LCD monitors, this particular screen acquits itself extremely well.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Our sample shows excellent screen uniformity. Most of the less-expensive monitors we test give something away in this area but the VZ2470H uses a top quality panel part. There is no visible light bleed here.

Here's the white field measurement.

A center hotspot spoils our sample's result just a little. It's barely visible in the field pattern and completely undetectable in actual content unless you're watching a hockey game.

Screen Uniformity: Color

The color uniformity test is a difficult one for many displays and the VZ2470H finishes mid-pack in this group. 1.94dE is about average for all the monitors we've tested in the last three years so we have no complaints. There are no visible problems with our sample.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

AMVA is an IPS variation so the VZ's 22ms result is on par. The top two screens run at 200 and 75Hz respectively hence their faster draw times. Even at 60Hz though, you won't see significant motion blur with any of the listed monitors. If you're more particular about motion processing, you'll need either more speed, ULMB or adaptive refresh to improve quality.

Here are the lag results.

The bottom four displays all run at 60Hz so the VZ2470H is best of the rest by more than a small amount. Though few gamers will detect an eight millisecond difference, the most hard-core players might. Of course they are more likely to have a high-speed gaming monitor in their rig like the class-leading Acer Z35.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • perishedinflames 17 April 2016 18:28
    What's the difference between this and GW2470H? Is it just the design or is it more than that?
    Reply
  • none12345 17 April 2016 21:53
    Only 60hz, no dvi?, no displayport? Wouldnt even consider it.

    Not to mention the ugly white, or the off center stand, that will make it more wobbly. And no vesa mount if you want to use your own stand.

    Just EWW all around. And its not even budget at 209, way to high for 60hz.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 18 April 2016 00:11
    It's a real shame that manufacturers forgot about 120-200Hz on 1080p 21-25° panels. Gaming monitores doesn't need to be 27" 1440p to actually get those benefits.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 18 April 2016 00:13
    For now im getting a 21° Dell Trinitron CRT.

    1600x1200 85Hz master race with 0ms response times. 0ms input lag :)
    Reply
  • Max_x2 18 April 2016 04:07
    What's the difference between this and GW2470H? Is it just the design or is it more than that?

    My bet is that the only difference is the design. If you're in the market for a great, cheap all-around monitor, I'd say buy the GW2470H. Had my GW2450 for about 3 years, and I'm still in love with it. The color accuracy is unmatched except maybe for monitors worth 4-5 times the price, and I also enjoy it for some casual gaming (racing simulators mostly in my case).

    Here's a review of mine: http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/content/benq_gw2450hm.htm . Anyway, what I can tell you is that this was my 1st BenQ monitor, but sure won't be the last. The quality is amazing.
    Reply
  • basroil 18 April 2016 05:11
    Looks like another ( Mod edit: Keep it clean....)benq monitor that looks fine on paper but will be troubled with quickly degrading screens and wonky controls that were outdated a decade ago

    *edit* anort3, I used no words that would not be acceptable in a PG rating. It was certainly far cleaner than some comments by others including mods!
    Reply
  • Max_x2 18 April 2016 05:35
    You do know that they own auoptronic, which supplies panels for a lot of displays, right? Also, their parts are in a lot of other companies monitors, beside the actual panel.
    Reply
  • ozicom 18 April 2016 09:01
    I've been trying to upgrade my display to 4K and i'm sure most people will try to do this while 4K is not a dream anymore. Apple and Dell and i think some other manufacturers start to produce 5K and more and now we're looking at a FHD monitor. I know mainstream means low price but buying a FHD monitor with no added options looks dummy. So let's try to push brands and manufacturers to make better for less.
    Reply
  • darcotech 18 April 2016 10:08
    It would be nice if you note that this is sponsored article.
    Reply
  • atwspoon 18 April 2016 10:59
    It would be nice if you note that this is sponsored article.
    How does one note that fact?
    Reply