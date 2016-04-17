BenQ VZ2470H 24-inch AMVA Monitor Review

BenQ's VZ2470H is a value choice for sure but it doesn't cut corners. A slick design, solid build and accurate color plus deep contrast, courtesy of a cutting-edge AMVA panel, mean you'll sacrifice nothing and spend comfortably less than $200. Highly recommended.

Introduction

The vast majority of our monitor reviews focus on technology and improvements in image quality, and don't really take style or feel into account. Evolution usually means premium pricing but when we can highlight exceptional value, we do. Enter the BenQ VZ2470H; a general-use display that incorporates exceptional image quality courtesy of a high-contrast AMVA panel, high style and a low price.

While every manufacturer has its own distinct product design, most desktop displays are hard to tell apart once you stand back and are unable to see the logo. The now-familiar black chassis is a staple feature in nearly every monitor that comes into our lab. Occasionally we see an attempt at something different like Philips' all-white BDM4065UC. In that same vein, BenQ has created a white chassis for the VZ and shows extra attention to detail by providing white cables and even a white power supply brick. Topping it off is a zero-bezel panel (Edge-To-Edge) that creates an image that essentially floats in front of the user.

Specifications

MORE: Best Computer Monitors

MORE: Display Calibration 101MORE: The Science Behind Tuning Your MonitorMORE: All Monitor Content

The VZ2470H's unique styling is bound to attract buyers but we think users should also take a close look at the AMVA panel part used here. It's made by AU Optronics and boasts a native and unenhanced contrast ratio of over 3000:1 as confirmed by our measurements. AMVA works on the same principle as IPS but adds a superior light valve to the mix. That means when the crystals are oriented to block the backlight, they prevent nearly all transmission of light resulting in significantly lower black levels than other LCD technologies.

Speaking of the backlight, it's of the Zero-flicker variety, which does away with pulse-width modulation in favor of a constant current. Most users don't notice flicker but for the small number that do, this is a welcome feature that serves to reduce eye fatigue.

Despite its relative uniqueness and spectacular image quality, the price of admission is comfortably under $200. FHD resolution is part of the reason for that but at 24 inches; the lower pixel density isn't as big a deal as it would be in a 27-inch screen. Otherwise, we can't see that any corners have been cut. Build quality is superb with a monolithic design that makes the base and upright an integral part of the panel. This means no height, swivel or portrait adjustment and unfortunately, no VESA mount either.

But you get the benefit of BenQ's usual high color accuracy, full-featured menu system and at least in our sample, no light bleed or other screen anomalies. The value here is pretty good and we're impressed with the package at first glance. We have yet to be disappointed by any BenQ display so let's see how the VZ2470H fares in our benchmark tests.