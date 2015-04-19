BenQ XL2420G G-Sync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

Whether you calibrate or not, the XL2420G’s color performance is exemplary. The CIE and luminance charts are about as close to perfect as you can get, and that’s reflected in a DeltaE result that's well below the threshold of visibility. The chart above represents the Standard picture preset in Classic mode.

Color takes a fairly wild ride in the FPS1 mode. Everything except for red shows under-saturation, and there are hue errors in magenta and cyan. Yellow saturation is the same at both 80 and 100 percent, which means the brightest hues are deficient in that color. We should be seeing higher luminance values to compensate, but they are off the mark as well. The resulting error averages 6.66 DeltaE, with some as high as 10dE.

While the color is OK in G-Sync mode, it isn’t quite as tight as Classic. The CIE chart looks good; all of the colors and saturations are on or near their targets. Luminance is the only flawed attribute, exhibiting generally low values throughout. In actual content, you’ll see a slightly less vivid picture than what you get from Classic mode. Fixing the gamma tracking in firmware would have a positive impact on the color results, we think.

Now we return to the comparison group:

The Classic mode measures well, with results rivaling the best professional displays. G-Sync mode is a little weaker compared to our other screens, but a 2.65dE average is still pretty low. Overall, we have no real issue with color accuracy in either mode.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

All of these gaming monitors come close to 100-percent sRGB volume, with Asus offering a four-percent bonus. In Classic mode, the XL2420G can easily be used for color-critical work given its excellent color and grayscale accuracy.