Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

SilverStone Argon AR01

SilverStone targets the Argon AR01 at value seekers, who can find the entire package for $35 at various sites. Though the modest price is matched by moderate specifications, budget-sensitive enthusiasts might find another advantage in an installation kit the lets it fit multiple platforms.

A proponent of direct contact with its heat pipes, SilverStone selected the three-pipe AR01 for this round-up specifically because of the Haswell core’s small heat spreader. Using the company's larger AR03 as an example, the outer pipes on that design don't make contact with the CPU. SilverStone does, however, increase the diameter of its AR01 pipes to 8 mm, up from the AR03’s 6 mm.

SilverStone’s machinists do a great job of leveling the base to maximize contact.

The AR01’s support plate features three holes on the Intel side to line up with LGA 775, 1150/1155/1156, and 1366. It also flips over to replace AMD’s default four-screw support clip system. Both sides use a thin, hard insulation layer to prevent shorts, though we’ve seen places where those wide tabs won’t fit.