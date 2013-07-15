Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Zalman CNPS10X Optima
Like one of its competitors, Zalman adds a channel down the center of its CNPS10X Optima heat sink to direct air, rather than let too much of the fan’s pressure escape from the sides. The cooler also features a universal support plate similar to that competitor’s, except for a few minor improvements.
Rather then use plastic, Zalman’s support plate is steel. It still flips over to accommodate Intel and AMD hole patterns, but uses threaded inserts and soft plastic insert holders to minimize motherboard contact and prevent annoying conflicts. Intel’s socket plate acts as a spacer to complete this low-impact design.
Zalman also puts a slightly different spin on the direct touch design concept by using four thin heat pipes instead of three fatter ones. Its base assembly is sanded completely flat, leaving only tiny sanding scratches to fill with thermal compound.
Haswell= 10% more power for 10% more energy and 10% less headroom. Oh and it costs more...
Man I hope AMD can whip them back into shape with Steam Roller...
Since Noctua chose not to feature the NH-D14 this time, you might want to look at its closest competitor. The article links a comparison of Phanteks TCP14E and NH-D14. Since Phanteks chose to keep its big cooler in the running but Noctua chose otherwise, this was the closest "frame of reference" available.
I can't even fathom why you would repeat the first post without regard to any response. And speaking of a response, please read above.
To say compare it's performance with the Plantek's performance is lame. Use some common sense when you do these reviews.