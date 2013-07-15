Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Phanteks PH-TC14PE

The PH-TC14PE returns in red trim for our LGA 1150 cooling comparison, giving us a chance to see how a huge cooler that nearly topped our LGA 2011 charts copes with a tiny-but-hot overclocked Haswell die.

Oxidation-resistant electroplating in the PH-TC14PE’s finely-machined base is nearly translucent to provide optimal contact with the CPU’s heat spreader.

Relying on the original support plate for AMD’s Socket AM2 to AM3+ installation, the cooler’s universal Intel-compatible support plate uses the board’s smaller integrated socket plate as a shim. Thick rubber spacers minimize support plate warping, while preventing short circuits or crush damage on boards that have components near mounting holes.