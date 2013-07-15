Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Phanteks PH-TC14PE
The PH-TC14PE returns in red trim for our LGA 1150 cooling comparison, giving us a chance to see how a huge cooler that nearly topped our LGA 2011 charts copes with a tiny-but-hot overclocked Haswell die.
Oxidation-resistant electroplating in the PH-TC14PE’s finely-machined base is nearly translucent to provide optimal contact with the CPU’s heat spreader.
Relying on the original support plate for AMD’s Socket AM2 to AM3+ installation, the cooler’s universal Intel-compatible support plate uses the board’s smaller integrated socket plate as a shim. Thick rubber spacers minimize support plate warping, while preventing short circuits or crush damage on boards that have components near mounting holes.
Haswell= 10% more power for 10% more energy and 10% less headroom. Oh and it costs more...
Man I hope AMD can whip them back into shape with Steam Roller...
Since Noctua chose not to feature the NH-D14 this time, you might want to look at its closest competitor. The article links a comparison of Phanteks TCP14E and NH-D14. Since Phanteks chose to keep its big cooler in the running but Noctua chose otherwise, this was the closest "frame of reference" available.
I can't even fathom why you would repeat the first post without regard to any response. And speaking of a response, please read above.
To say compare it's performance with the Plantek's performance is lame. Use some common sense when you do these reviews.