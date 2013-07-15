Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Picking The Right Cooler For Haswell

After hearing about 5 GHz overclocks from pre-production fourth-generation Core processors (that's Haswell, for fans of code names), enthusiasts were despondent to hear that retail parts would be far less friendly. Angelini even went so far as to poll folks with hundreds of retail processors for his launch coverage in The Core i7-4770K Review: Haswell Is Faster; Desktop Enthusiasts Yawn. The consensus was that stability at 4.5 and 4.6 GHz on air was extremely rare, that most enthusiasts should expect to top out at 4.3 GHz or less using 1.2 V, and that heat is the most likely culprit.

Before we get into the details, let's have a quick look at the nine air coolers we'll be testing in today's round-up.

LGA 115x CPU Cooler Features Gamer Storm Assassin Noctua NH-U14S Phanteks PH-TC14PE Height 6.4" 6.6" 6.5" Width 5.8" 5.9" 5.8" Rad. Thickness 2x 2.0" 2.1" 2x 2.1" Total Thickness 6.0" 3.1" 6.3" Base Height 1.7" 1.8" 1.6" Assy. Offset 1.0" Forward 1.0" Forward 1.0" Forward Cooling Fans 1 x 140 x 25 mm 1 x 120 x 25 mm 1 x 140 x 25 mm 2 x 140 x 25 mm Connectors 1 x PWM 1 x Three-Pin PWM 2 x Three-Pin Weight 37 Ounces 36 Ounces 47 Ounces Intel LGAs 115x, 2011, 1366, 775 115x, 2011 115x, 2011, 1366, 775 AMD Sockets Four-bolt Rectangular Four-bolt Rectangular Four-bolt Rectangular AMD Orientation Vertical Vertical Vertical Web Price $80 $75 $85

DeepCool’s Assassin and Phantek’s TC14PE return from our LGA 2011 round-up, ready to prove themselves against the more thermally-constrained Haswell package. The Assassin carries the Gamer Storm logo.

LGA-115x CPU Cooler Features Prolimatech PRO-GNSS-BK Scythe Ashura SCASR-1000 SilverStone Argon AR01 Height 6.5" 6.4" 6.3" Width 8.5" 5.7" 4.8" Rad. Thickness 2 x 1.3" 2.6" 2.0" Total Thickness 8.5" 3.5" 3.0" Base Height 1.9" 1.6" 1.5" Assy. Offset 1.6" Forward None 1.0" Forward Cooling Fans Not Included (2 x 140/120 mm) 1 x 140 x 25 mm 1 x 120 x 25 mm Connectors Fan-Dependent PWM PWM Weight 32 Ounces 37 Ounces 26 Ounces Intel Sockets 115x, 2011, 1366, 775 115x, 2011, 1366, 775 115x, 2011, 1366, 775 AMD Sockets Four-bolt Rectangular Four-bolt Rectangular Four-bolt Rectangular AMD Orientation Both Both Vertical Web Price $80 $50 $35

Prolimatech sent a pair of fans and alternative clips with its $80 PRO-GNSS-BK, pushing the as-tested configuration to $125.

LGA-115x CPU Cooler Features Thermalright Archon SB-E X2 Xigmatek Night Hawk Frostbourne Zalman CNPS10X Optima Height 6.8" 6.3" 6.1" Width 6.1" 4.8" 5.1" Rad. Thickness 2.1" 2.0" 2.5" Total Thickness 4.1" 3.0" 3.4" Base Height 1.6" 1.4" 1.4" Assy. Offset None 1.0" Forward 0.9" Forward Cooling Fans 2 x 140 x 26 mm 1 x 120 x25 mm 1 x 120 x 25 mm Connectors 2 x PWM PWM PWM Weight 47 Ounces 22 Ounces 24 Ounces Intel Sockets 115x, 2011, 1366, 775 115x, 2011, 1366, 775 115x, 2011, 1366, 775 AMD Sockets Four-bolt Rectangular Four-bolt Rectangular Four-bolt Rectangular AMD Orientation Vertical Vertical Vertical Web Price $80 $50 $30

Thermalright adds a second fan to its Archon SB-E, which now supports smaller LGA and even AMD’s sockets. Zalman updates its previously-reviewed CNPS10X in this Optima-version.