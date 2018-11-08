Best Professional Monitors 2018: Photo and Video Editing, Graphic Design

Professional monitors always come at a premium price. But for the extra coin you can get multiple color gamut options, factory-certified calibration, and, often times, the ability to create your own color presets with included software and instruments. When you need the absolute best color accuracy, one of the screens below can fulfill that need, usually without any initial adjustment or calibration.

Best Professional & Wide Color Gamut Monitors

Prices for our pick for best 30-inch wide gamut professional monitor are on the rise this week. The NEC PA302W is currently available for $1,759 (£1,638) on Amazon after dropping to $999 (£930) last week. The price tag is also high on Newegg at $1,894 (1,764). We’ve seen this monitor go over the $2,000 threshold, but these are still steep prices.

Best 24-Inch Wide Gamut Monitor

Perfect out-of-box color

Good contrast and uniformity

Many calibration options

Massive feature set

16:10 aspect ratio

Solid build quality and four-year warranty

1920x1200 resolution

No HDR support

Best 27-Inch Professional Monitor

Accurate factory color presets

High performance potential

Superb uniformity

Multiple calibration options including auto-cal

Build quality

Clear bright image

Confusing OSD

Uniformity compensation reduces brightness by half

Best 27-Inch Wide Gamut Monitor

Phenomenal accuracy and flexibility

Correct signal handling for all formats

Great build quality and light hood

Contrast

No image adjustments in HDR mode

Best 30-Inch Wide Gamut Monitor

Out-of-box accuracy

Many calibration options

Build quality

16:10 aspect ratio

Clear, bright image

Useful uniformity compensation

Expensive (but worth the price)

Inconsistent contrast at lowest brightness levels

Best 32-Inch Wide Gamut Monitor

Ultra HD

Accurate DCI-P3 color

HDR10 support

FreeSync with LFC

High-quality hood

Solid build

OSD joystick

No calibration possible in sRGB or Rec.709 modes

IPS panel and edge backlight limits contrast

Best 32-Inch Professional Monitor

AOC U3277PWQU

High-contrast MVA panel

Ultra HD

Native DCI-P3 color

Out-of-box accuracy

Build quality

No adjustable sRGB option

Coarse brightness control

Slight uniformity issues

High input lag

Best 34-Inch Professional Monitor

Out-of-box accuracy

Brightness

Sharpness

Full-featured OSD

Build quality

Screen real estate

Curved screen

Input lag

Viewing angle

Minor gamma flaws

Best 38-Inch Professional Monitor

Large screen with ideal 2300R curve

Clear and detailed image

Accurate color

No-nonsense styling and premium build quality

USB Type-C

10-bit color

Below-average contrast

No gamma options

Lack of FreeSync plus input lag means gamers may want to steer clear



