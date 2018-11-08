Trending

Best Professional Monitors 2018: Photo and Video Editing, Graphic Design

By

Professional monitors always come at a premium price. But for the extra coin you can get multiple color gamut options, factory-certified calibration, and, often times, the ability to create your own color presets with included software and instruments. When you need the absolute best color accuracy, one of the screens below can fulfill that need, usually without any initial adjustment or calibration.

Best Professional & Wide Color Gamut Monitors

24" Wide Gamut

NEC PA243W

27" Wide Gamut

ViewSonic VP2771

27" Wide Gamut

BenQ SW271


Best 24-Inch Wide Gamut Monitor

NEC PA243W

Perfect out-of-box color
Good contrast and uniformity
Many calibration options
Massive feature set
16:10 aspect ratio
Solid build quality and four-year warranty
1920x1200 resolution
No HDR support

NEC PA243W

Best 27-Inch Professional Monitor

ViewSonic VP2771

Accurate factory color presets
High performance potential
Superb uniformity
Multiple calibration options including auto-cal
Build quality
Clear bright image
Confusing OSD
Uniformity compensation reduces brightness by half

ViewSonic VP2771

Best 27-Inch Wide Gamut Monitor

BenQ SW271

Phenomenal accuracy and flexibility
Correct signal handling for all formats
Great build quality and light hood
Contrast
No image adjustments in HDR mode

BenQ SW271

Best 30-Inch Wide Gamut Monitor

NEC PA302W

Out-of-box accuracy
Many calibration options
Build quality
16:10 aspect ratio
Clear, bright image
Useful uniformity compensation
Expensive (but worth the price)
Inconsistent contrast at lowest brightness levels

NEC PA302W

Best 32-Inch Wide Gamut Monitor

Acer PE320QK

Ultra HD
Accurate DCI-P3 color
HDR10 support
FreeSync with LFC
High-quality hood
Solid build
OSD joystick
No calibration possible in sRGB or Rec.709 modes
IPS panel and edge backlight limits contrast

Acer PE320QK

Best 32-Inch Professional Monitor

AOC U3277PWQU

High-contrast MVA panel
Ultra HD
Native DCI-P3 color
Out-of-box accuracy
Build quality
No adjustable sRGB option
Coarse brightness control
Slight uniformity issues
High input lag

AOC U3277PWQU

Best 34-Inch Professional Monitor

Dell U3415W

Out-of-box accuracy
Brightness
Sharpness
Full-featured OSD
Build quality
Screen real estate
Curved screen
Input lag
Viewing angle
Minor gamma flaws

Dell U3415W

Best 38-Inch Professional Monitor

HP Z38c

Large screen with ideal 2300R curve
Clear and detailed image
Accurate color
No-nonsense styling and premium build quality
USB Type-C
10-bit color
Below-average contrast
No gamma options
Lack of FreeSync plus input lag means gamers may want to steer clear

HP Z38c


