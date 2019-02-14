Memory Overclocking on Z390 Coffee Lake: What RAM Speed Do You Need?

Test System and Setup
We updated the MEG Z390 Ace's firmware to the latest public revision and disabled the MultiCore Enhancement / Enhanced Turbo option so that the processor abides by Intel's turbo policy. Nevertheless, MSI's motherboard runs with a 100.8 MHz base clock out of the box, which slightly overclocks the processor and memory. While this might seem like an unfair advantage in a processor review, it makes no difference in our scenario as each memory speed is overclocked by the same amount.
On the software end, we used a fresh 64-bit installation of Windows 10 Professional and installed all the available updates. We updated our test system's drivers, benchmarking programs, and game clients to the latest versions as well.
|Test System
|Processor
|Core i9-9900K
|Motherboard
|MSI MEG Z390 Ace ($269 On B&H Photo Video)
|Memory
|G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4-4400 C18 16GB ($329.99 On Newegg) x 2
|Storage
|CT2000 MX500 2TB
|CPU Cooler
|Hydro H115i
|Graphics Card
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio ($1,349.99 On Newegg)
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-1250 (SS-1250XM2) 1250W
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro with October 2018 Update
|Display Driver
|Nvidia GeForce Graphics Driver 417.35 WHQL
|Display
|Asus ROG Swift PG27AQ
For this article, we tested 11 different memory frequencies in total that span from the standard JEDEC DDR4-2133 all the way up to DDR4-4400. Instead of applying the XMP profile, we configured the settings manually inside the BIOS. Subsequently, we verified the frequency inside the operating system with the help of CPU-Z. To ensure an acceptable level of consistency amongst the tests, we ran each benchmark three times and used the median value as the final result.
|Memory Frequency
|Memory Timings
|DDR4-2133
|15-15-15-35
|DDR4-2400
|14-14-14-34
|DDR4-2666
|15-15-15-35
|DDR4-2800
|14-14-14-35
|DDR4-3000
|14-14-14-34
|DDR4-3200
|14-14-14-34
|DDR4-3400
|16-16-16-36
|DDR4-3600
|15-15-15-35
|DDR4-4000
|17-17-17-37
|DDR4-4200
|19-19-19-39
|DDR4-4400
|18-19-19-39
