Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

Autodesk Inventor 2013: 3D Results

Drivers Used

The driver situation in Inventor is identical to what we saw in AutoCAD 2013, since both applications are part of the AutoCAD Design Suite 2013 Premium.

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 310.90 (Certified) Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 (Not Certified) Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2 (Radeon HD 7990)

Autodesk Inventor 2013: 3D Performance

Autodesk Inventor made it into our benchmark suite due to popular demand. We're using the well-known 1000-dice project, rotating, zooming in and out, and moving the view through a keyboard macro. Fraps is used to measure the frame rates.

The gaming graphics cards beat each company's workstation boards by a significant margin. Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan doesn’t do well at all, ending up behind the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition. AMD's FirePro cards also excel in this benchmark, which is probably due to the many hidden surfaces involved in the workload (generally considered a strength of AMD's architecture).