Biostar Racing X470GT8 Review: Ryzen Higher For Less

A recent change in memory configuration forced us to begin our X470 testing anew, beginning with a retest of Gigabyte’s X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi, followed by the newly added ASRock X470 Taichi Ultimate. These two full-ATX boards stand as our baseline for comparing the far-more-economical Biostar Racing X470GT8.

Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated gigabit networking Graphics Driver GeForce 399.24

The same platform that cooled the intense heat of our X299 motherboards works equally well with AMD’s AM4 processors, as proven in the overclocking evaluation of our next page.

Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4K Random Read, 4K Random Write 128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests & Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark-driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark-driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark-driven routine Game Tests & Settings Ashes of the Singularity Version 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920 x 1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi track, Rain Medium Preset, no AF Ultra High Preset, 16x AF Metro: Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920 x 1080, High Tesselation, 16x AF Very High Quality, 1920 x 1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF The Talos Principle Version 267252 Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

