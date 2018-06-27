BitFenix Formula Gold 450W PSU Review: Compact, Efficient, And Near-Silent

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Platform Model GPS (Modified) Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CAP004DG Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU606 (600V, 6A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Champion GP18S50G (500V, 28A @ 150°C, 0.19Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STTH8R06FP (600V, 8A @ 130°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nipon Chemi-Con (400V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR series) Main Switchers 2x F-Cell SVF13N50F (500V, 10A @ 100°C, 0.52Ω) APFC Controller Champion CM6502S & CM03X Green PFC controller LLC Resonant Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant converter Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x International Rectifier IRFH7004TRPBF (40 V, 164 A @ 100°C, 1.4Ω) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3006D FETs (30 V, 57 A @ 100°C, 5.5Ω) 2x UBIQ QM3004D FETs (30 V, 40 A @ 100°C, 8.5Ω) PWM Controller: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (105°C, KY series, KZE series) Polymers: FPCAP (Japan) Supervisor IC Sytronix ST9S429-PG14 (OCP [2x 12V channels, OVP, UVP, PG), Weltrend WD7518D (OCP [2x 12V channels], SCP) & UTC LM393G Fan Model Martech DF1202512SEMN (120mm, 12V, 0.16A, 1630 RPM, rifle bearing) 5VSB Circuit Standby PWM Controller TinySwitch -LT TNY177PN (18W Peak)

The BF450G uses a modified version of CWT's GPS platform that improves upon its performance. A half-bridge topology is utilized on the primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side we find a synchronous design and a couple of DC-DC converters for the minor rails.

High-quality filtering capacitors are joined by a similarly capable bulk cap. Moreover, there are two supervisor ICs (since this PSU has three +12V rails).

According to Martech, the cooling fan's manufacturer, its DF1202512SEMN utilizes a rifle bearing. Unfortunately, we don't know enough about Martech fans to speculate about their reliability over time. BitFenix has faith in the company though, otherwise it wouldn't cover its Formula Gold models with a five-year warranty.

The following video shows the BF450G’s internals:

