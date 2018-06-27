Trending

BitFenix Formula Gold 450W PSU Review: Compact, Efficient, And Near-Silent

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
Platform ModelGPS (Modified)
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CAP004DG
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor & relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)1x GBU606 (600V, 6A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Champion GP18S50G (500V, 28A @ 150°C, 0.19Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x STMicroelectronics STTH8R06FP (600V, 8A @ 130°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Nipon Chemi-Con (400V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR series)
Main Switchers2x F-Cell SVF13N50F (500V, 10A @ 100°C, 0.52Ω)
APFC ControllerChampion CM6502S & CM03X Green PFC controller
LLC Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901
TopologyPrimary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant converter Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs4x International Rectifier IRFH7004TRPBF (40 V, 164 A @ 100°C, 1.4Ω)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3006D FETs (30 V, 57 A @ 100°C, 5.5Ω) 2x UBIQ QM3004D FETs (30 V, 40 A @ 100°C, 8.5Ω) PWM Controller: ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Chemi-Con (105°C, KY seriesKZE series) Polymers: FPCAP (Japan)
Supervisor ICSytronix ST9S429-PG14 (OCP [2x 12V channels, OVP, UVP, PG), Weltrend WD7518D (OCP [2x 12V channels], SCP) & UTC LM393G
Fan ModelMartech DF1202512SEMN (120mm, 12V, 0.16A, 1630 RPM, rifle bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Standby PWM ControllerTinySwitch-LT TNY177PN (18W Peak)

The BF450G uses a modified version of CWT's GPS platform that improves upon its performance. A half-bridge topology is utilized on the primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side we find a synchronous design and a couple of DC-DC converters for the minor rails.

High-quality filtering capacitors are joined by a similarly capable bulk cap. Moreover, there are two supervisor ICs (since this PSU has three +12V rails).

According to Martech, the cooling fan's manufacturer, its DF1202512SEMN utilizes a rifle bearing. Unfortunately, we don't know enough about Martech fans to speculate about their reliability over time. BitFenix has faith in the company though, otherwise it wouldn't cover its Formula Gold models with a five-year warranty.

The following video shows the BF450G’s internals:

  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 27 June 2018 14:10
    Nice - I really like how quiet these models are running.

    Of course, it's also funny that the Formula Gold model is less noisy on average than its "Whisper" mate.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 27 June 2018 19:30
    Excellent , thanks Aris!
    Reply