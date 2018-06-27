BitFenix Formula Gold 450W PSU Review: Compact, Efficient, And Near-Silent

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the BF450G’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|13.5mV
|7.0mV
|6.2mV
|9.2mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|22.4mV
|6.1mV
|5.9mV
|9.1mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|24.7mV
|6.6mV
|6.3mV
|10.5mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|22.5mV
|6.7mV
|7.0mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|21.9mV
|7.8mV
|7.4mV
|11.0mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|24.3mV
|8.8mV
|8.3mV
|11.6mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|26.3mV
|10.5mV
|10.3mV
|12.1mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|25.7mV
|14.3mV
|15.3mV
|18.5mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|26.3mV
|16.8mV
|18.8mV
|19.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|29.0mV
|13.9mV
|15.2mV
|21.7mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|27.7mV
|13.9mV
|14.3mV
|25.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|28.0mV
|12.6mV
|11.5mV
|6.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|24.5mV
|10.3mV
|13.5mV
|11.5mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression was very good on every rail. And strangely enough, the ripple at +12V with 110% load decreased slightly; normally we'd expect the opposite. The 3.3V rail also behaves strangely, registering its peak ripple reading with 90% load.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
Of course, it's also funny that the Formula Gold model is less noisy on average than its "Whisper" mate.