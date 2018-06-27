Trending

BitFenix Formula Gold 450W PSU Review: Compact, Efficient, And Near-Silent

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the BF450G’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load13.5mV7.0mV6.2mV9.2mVPass
20% Load22.4mV6.1mV5.9mV9.1mVPass
30% Load24.7mV6.6mV6.3mV10.5mVPass
40% Load22.5mV6.7mV7.0mV10.7mVPass
50% Load21.9mV7.8mV7.4mV11.0mVPass
60% Load24.3mV8.8mV8.3mV11.6mVPass
70% Load26.3mV10.5mV10.3mV12.1mVPass
80% Load25.7mV14.3mV15.3mV18.5mVPass
90% Load26.3mV16.8mV18.8mV19.5mVPass
100% Load29.0mV13.9mV15.2mV21.7mVPass
110% Load27.7mV13.9mV14.3mV25.1mVPass
Cross-Load 128.0mV12.6mV11.5mV6.4mVPass
Cross-Load 224.5mV10.3mV13.5mV11.5mVPass
Ripple suppression was very good on every rail. And strangely enough, the ripple at +12V with 110% load decreased slightly; normally we'd expect the opposite. The 3.3V rail also behaves strangely, registering its peak ripple reading with 90% load. 

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 27 June 2018 14:10
    Nice - I really like how quiet these models are running.

    Of course, it's also funny that the Formula Gold model is less noisy on average than its "Whisper" mate.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 27 June 2018 19:30
    Excellent , thanks Aris!
