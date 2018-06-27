BitFenix Formula Gold 450W PSU Review: Compact, Efficient, And Near-Silent

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the BF450G’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 13.5mV 7.0mV 6.2mV 9.2mV Pass 20% Load 22.4mV 6.1mV 5.9mV 9.1mV Pass 30% Load 24.7mV 6.6mV 6.3mV 10.5mV Pass 40% Load 22.5mV 6.7mV 7.0mV 10.7mV Pass 50% Load 21.9mV 7.8mV 7.4mV 11.0mV Pass 60% Load 24.3mV 8.8mV 8.3mV 11.6mV Pass 70% Load 26.3mV 10.5mV 10.3mV 12.1mV Pass 80% Load 25.7mV 14.3mV 15.3mV 18.5mV Pass 90% Load 26.3mV 16.8mV 18.8mV 19.5mV Pass 100% Load 29.0mV 13.9mV 15.2mV 21.7mV Pass 110% Load 27.7mV 13.9mV 14.3mV 25.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 28.0mV 12.6mV 11.5mV 6.4mV Pass Cross-Load 2 24.5mV 10.3mV 13.5mV 11.5mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression was very good on every rail. And strangely enough, the ripple at +12V with 110% load decreased slightly; normally we'd expect the opposite. The 3.3V rail also behaves strangely, registering its peak ripple reading with 90% load.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

