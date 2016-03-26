Bluetooth Technology 101

Bluetooth Security

Bluetooth security employs three distinct features systematically: authentication between two devices, followed by acquiring permissions (authorization) and lastly, encryption. These three processes are implemented at several different layers in the protocol stack, leading to Bluetooth security being referred to as a “cross-layer function”. Security researchers at Kaspersky labs have referred to the Bluetooth specification as having “more security holes than Swiss cheese”. Based on a number of concerns, the pairing and authentication procedures have been updated with each revision.

Security begins with a potential master defining how it will be discovered, and options for connectivity:

Silent—this mode makes the device undetectable and the device doesn’t accept any connections, though it is able to detect Bluetooth traffic. The device can’t enter either the PAGE SCAN or INQUIRY SCAN state. Private—in this mode, the device is able to enter into the PAGE SCAN state, but not INQUIRY SCAN. This status makes the device undiscoverable. Public—in this mode, the device can enter both the PAGE SCAN and INQUIRY SCAN states. It is therefore discoverable to other devices and implicitly open to connections.

The Generic Access Profile (GAP), which forms the basis of all other profiles, defines three different security modes for connections:

Mode 1 (non-secure) allows Bluetooth communication to take place between devices without authentication or encryption of the data. Mode 2 (service-level enforced security) permits an Asynchronous Connection-Less (ACL) link between two devices without authentication or encryption. The connection is non-secure. Once the Logical Link Control and Adaptation Protocol (L2CAP) channel request is made, security procedures are initiated. Mode 3 (link-level enforced security) allows security procedures to be initiated while the Asynchronous Connection-Less link is being established.

Vulnerabilities And Mitigation

Like all communication protocols, Bluetooth is inherently vulnerable in certain scenarios. One class of vulnerability is proximal—because of the somewhat restricted range of Bluetooth radios (though, given the right circumstances, this range can be much larger than you might anticipate), the majority of attacks have to come from a source physically close to the piconet. But even with such a constraint, snooping, spoofing, denial of service attacks and drive-by malware downloads all are potentially possible.

In 2001, flaws were discovered by Bell Laboratories in Bluetooth's pairing system protocol and encryption. In 2003, Ben and Adam Laurie of A.L Digital Ltd. determined that that the technology's security could lead to the disclosure of personal info due to poor implementations. In 2004, Kaspersky Lab discovered a virus that could be spread through Bluetooth on the Symbian OS. In 2006, researchers from F-Secure and Secure Network showed how devices left in a visible state could be accessed, and that they were vulnerable to worms spread through Bluetooth.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published a guide in 2008 for Bluetooth security in organizations. The guide outlines the possible attacks: denial-of-service, eavesdropping, man-in-the-middle, message modification and resource misappropriation, and includes a security checklist with guidelines and recommendations. Unfortunately, a number of these strategies address concerns at the manufacturer or firmware implementation level, and may not always be part of SIG’s qualification process (especially when a pre-qualified or pre-certified module is used). Do all manufacturers, especially ones producing end-products with price tags below $20, comply with up-to-date security recommendations?

Siemens M75 (left) Bluejacking a Sony Ericsson K600i (right)

Automatic authentication of Bluetooth doesn’t apply to the user, but rather to the device. If an unauthorized individual gains access to that device, security is compromised. This is mitigated by setting user-authentication requirements at the application level, or the upper layers of the Bluetooth stack, where a password must be supplied before a Bluetooth state can be changed.

The flow of data over a Bluetooth link is bidirectional once a connection is established. An eavesdropper may not have access to the channel-hop or synchronization list, but given enough time to listen, the statistical likelihood of intercepting a packet that contains important data for the LM layer rises. Encryption is the primary mitigation strategy for this sort of attack. Then there are attacks where an eavesdropper may use a high-power transmitter and spoofed packet access codes/headers (extracted from the previously intercepted packet) to fool a receiver into rejecting the correct data packets while believing the attacker (based on higher transmit power) is the genuine source.

All of the above attacks have individual mitigation strategies. But the greatest cause of security nightmares is the scenario where a Bluetooth connection is established to a network like the Internet. Then, all bets are off. Even if the Bluetooth link and stack are secured and encrypted, support for legacy applications may require second- or third-party software to act as a liaison between the application and Bluetooth security manager, in which case the liaison itself might be compromised. When a connection is established to access infrastructure like a LAN or the Internet, and there are several layers required to establish the connection, there will be end-to-end issues that may make it necessary to implement a solution that includes Bluetooth security. Without this option, the user has to insert several passwords at different levels, and that could get frustrating.

To prevent eavesdropping in a point-to-point security setup where a master communicates with a single slave, a number of established steps are required for security to be set successfully. Setting up a Bluetooth passkey or a Personal Identification Number (PIN) enables the building of several 128-bit pass keys. The PIN is then used to create the initialization key, which is used to establish a link key that can either be a unit key or a combination key. A unit key is established in a device with limited resources, while a combination key can be established in majority of the latest devices. In the event that encryption is required, the link key is used to generate the encryption key.

For security measures to be effective (to the extent that they can be), authentication and authorization have to be implemented after establishing the Asynchronous Connection-Less (ACL) link. This is the equivalent of the GAP's Mode 2 security. The PIN, either set by the user or programmed into the Bluetooth unit found in the device, is one of the entities used to maintain high-level security. In most cases where there is no man-machine interface (MMI), the PIN is preprogrammed. A common PIN is one that two devices share. When the PIN is entered on both devices, they create the same link key and the authentication process takes place. To ensure Bluetooth security, users are encouraged not to maintain a single PIN for multiple instances of connection, or multiple devices. Pseudorandom number-generated PINs are used to establish secure links with devices that do not have a PIN. All Bluetooth devices have this feature enabled, allowing them to create 128-bit binary numbers once a request is made.

The authentication key (link key) ensures the legitimacy of other devices in the piconet. Due to its length and random generation, the authentication key makes it difficult for a third party to guess. These keys can either be used once or on a semi-permanent basis. Link keys also generate the encryption key where necessary. A device is considered trusted when it has authorization based on previous authentication to access various services. Devices are defined as untrusted when they require the user to insert a password for authorization to be granted.

On the flip side of the coin are the methods of attacking Bluetooth networks. Even the latest specification, 4.x, is vulnerable to many of these attacks, with new threats surfacing every day. The aptly named “Car Whisperer” accesses the audio stream from Bluetooth-enabled vehicles, and Redfang, the venerable Bluetooth snarfer, is joined by a number of software packages circulating openly on the Internet. There are some very high-end, polished products that were originally used for penetration testing and in-house security qualification that have since leaked to the darker shadows of the Web. Some common attacks enabled by Bluetooth’s vulnerabilities include: