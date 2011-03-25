System Builder Marathon, March 2011: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Audio/Video

Neither system impresses us all that much in single-threaded iTunes, especially when you consider our budget overclocking processor from two years ago, the Intel Pentium E5200, completed the job in just 53 seconds. The current processor’s L3 cache appears to have little impact, as results scale by CPU core speed almost exclusively.

Well-threaded HandBrake, however, paints a different picture, as the quad-core Phenom II at its stock 2.8 GHz is slightly faster than December’s nearly-3.9 GHz (overclocked) Athlon II X3.

Xvid transcoding time is similar between the two $500 Gaming PCs, both at stock frequencies and overclocked. However, the quad-core Phenom II appears the wiser choice for DivX-based workloads.

MainConcept results mimic those seen in DivX, racking up two more victories for the current PC.