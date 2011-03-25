System Builder Marathon, March 2011: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Stock or overclocked, the current quad-core configuration smokes December’s triple-core processor in our 3ds Max rendering benchmark.
Three high-clocked Propus cores hang close in 7-Zip, but are completely outclassed by the quad-core Deneb CPU in WinRAR compression. WinRAR is one application known to benefit from the Phenom II’s L3 cache.
Photoshop also rewards us for a smart CPU upgrade, making it a clean sweep in favor of the current PC in our productivity suite.
Have fun overclocking that rig!
I'd choose my O/C'd i3-530 @ 3.75 GHz (stock, air-cooled) over any of the new Sandy Bridge offerings any day.
The 2100 just cannot compete with that- it's marginally better than a first-gen i3, and it cannot be pushed harder.
*Hopes Bulldozer will be ready by that time*
++ on the PSU (finaly not a 500W+ waste)
+ on the case (looks decent)
Edit: Why Did I get a Minus one the second after my post was submitted?