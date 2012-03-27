System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 And Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 3 is a very graphics-dependent game, so the results should come down to the horsepower of our Radeon-based graphics cards.

Whoa. The Radeon HD 6950s in CrossFire from last quarter's System Builder Marathon beat the Radeon HD 7970 at every combination of resolutions and settings, except 2560x1600 at Ultra details.

Skyrim

Unfortunately, Skyrim automatically gets patched through Steam. As we discovered yesterday in Paul's story, a patch that appeared between last quarter (when we ran our comparison data) and today affected performance so significantly that we can't compare our two systems in this title. As such the numbers you're about to see don't mean a whole heck of a lot.