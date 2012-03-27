System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 And Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 3 is a very graphics-dependent game, so the results should come down to the horsepower of our Radeon-based graphics cards.
Whoa. The Radeon HD 6950s in CrossFire from last quarter's System Builder Marathon beat the Radeon HD 7970 at every combination of resolutions and settings, except 2560x1600 at Ultra details.
Skyrim
Unfortunately, Skyrim automatically gets patched through Steam. As we discovered yesterday in Paul's story, a patch that appeared between last quarter (when we ran our comparison data) and today affected performance so significantly that we can't compare our two systems in this title. As such the numbers you're about to see don't mean a whole heck of a lot.
For the price, the lack of a larger SSD seems like an oversight. I would think anyone really considering this build would have done better to get a larger SSD and a 7950 or 7870. Or perhaps a single large hybrid HD would be a better option.
When you compare their overclocking potentials, they have about the same performance. And then there is the availability of the GTX 680, which is not. So it makes since why the 7970 was chosen.
The 7970 has better compute potential too. But I don't think that is relevant for a gaming box.
My thoughts exactly. This story was probably done before Kepler, but now with the 680 launched, the editor sure must be feeling a bit shortchanged.
Of course, the fact that the 680 has disappeared off the shelves is a different story entirely. In any case, within the next few weeks, we should see significant price cuts on the 7970, potentially making this build relevant once again.
I desperately want a monitor at that resolution.