System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3 And StarCraft II

DiRT 3

DiRT 3 is often limited by host processor performance, except at its highest detail settings and resolutions, and that’s what we see here. The Core i5-2400 system and Radeon HD 7970 combo are notably faster overall. But when we apply the Ultra preset and 8x MSAA, the overclocked FX-6100 and Radeon HD 6950s in CrossFire pulls ahead at 2560x1600.

StarCraft II

We've seen that StarCraft II can also be limited by CPU performance when a map is filled with units. But the second generation of our in-house benchmark is less stressful in that regard, and therefore more dependent on graphics performance.

As such, the Core i5-2400 and Radeon HD 7970 combo retains an advantage until 2560x1600 at Ultra quality settings with 8x MSAA applied.