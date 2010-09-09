System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Apple iTunes is both poorly threaded and well-optimized for Intel's architecture, putting the $1000 system in the lead.

Hand it to the open-source community to optimize for AMD and multiple cores, with HandBrake handing the $2000 six-core build its rightful place in the performance curve.

DivX appears to take threading a little more seriously than Xvid, and the $1000 system comes out better, on average.

Scaling up to a truly professional encoder, MainConcept uses the $2000 system’s six cores effectively. Unlocking the $400 system’s fourth core makes it a true contender against the mid-priced PC.