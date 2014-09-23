System Builder Marathon Q3 2014: Budget Gaming PC

Results: Productivity

These two budget-oriented PCs are purpose-built gaming rigs, leveraging entry-level processors in order to accommodate bigger, more powerful graphics solutions. Needless to say, neither one is well-suited for workstation-class tasks.

At stock clock rates, our newest PC trails across the board in the productivity benchmarks. However, it ultimately comes out on top once we apply overclocking, securing victories in each application (except ABBYY FineReader).