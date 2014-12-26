System Builder Marathon Q4 2014: Budget Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler

Processor: Intel Pentium G3258

There are many tasks Intel’s Pentium line can still champion, especially when value and energy efficiency are taken into consideration. Their weakness in threaded workloads is often forgivable because of their outstanding per-clock, or per-thread, performance. However, locked at low frequencies, they began losing favor by coming up short in our gaming PCs. Naturally, we longed for an unlocked version.

In celebrating the twentieth anniversary of its Pentium processor family, Intel is allowing enthusiasts to tinker with an affordable Haswell-based chip. Being a Pentium, its two cores lack Hyper-Threading and Turbo Boost technology support. But what sets this CPU apart is an unlocked ratio multiplier. As a result, we won’t have to settle for its stock 3.2GHz operating frequency.

CPU Cooler: Intel Retail Boxed Heatsink & Fan

Usually, boxed thermal solutions are barely adequate. Enthusiasts tend to set them aside before beginning an overclocking journey. But Intel doesn't spoil the fun by bundling its typical all-aluminum Pentium cooler. Rather, this heat sink is outfitted with a copper slug. It's identical to what you find included with higher TDP K-series parts like the Core i7-4790K and Core i5-4670K.