System Builder Marathon Q1 2015: Budget Gaming PC

Test System Configuration And Benchmarks

The following tables include the stock and overclocked settings for the current budget build, followed by the less expensive Gaming PC from last quarter, which will serve as a baseline comparison point. Also, we’ll add a costlier one-year-old machine to the mix, which combined Core i3 (Haswell) with beefier GeForce GTX 770 graphics. At the very bottom, you’ll find the programs and games used for benchmarking.

Current Budget Gaming PC System Test Configuration

Component Base Settings Overclock Setting CPU Intel Core i3-4150 (Haswell): 3.5GHz, 3MB Shared L3 Cache, Power savings enabled Unchanged CPU Cooler Intel Boxed Heat Sink and Fan Unchanged Motherboard ASRock H81M-HDS LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express, BIOS: v.1.90 (07-08-2014) Unchanged RAM 8GB G.Skill Ripjaws PC3-12800 kit 2x 4048MB at DDR3-1600, CL 11-11-11-28 at 1.5V DDR3-1600, XMP CL 9-9-9-24 at 1.5V Graphics Sapphire Dual-X Radeon R9 280 3GB GDDR5 940MHz (Boost) GPU, 1250MHz (5000MT/s) Memory 1080MHz GPU, 1300MHz (5400MT/s) GDDR5 Memory Hard Drive WD Blue WD10EZEX 1TB, 7200 RPM, 16MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated Eight-Channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Unchanged Power EVGA 100-W1-500-KR 500W Unchanged Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK SATA 24x DVD Burner Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst 14.4 Unchanged Platform Driver Intel Inf. v. 9.4.0.1017 Unchanged

Q4 2014 Budget Gaming PC System Test Configuration

Component Base Settings Overclock Setting CPU Intel Pentium G3258 (Haswell): 3.2GHz, 3MB Shared L3 Cache, Power savings enabled 4GHz (40*100), 1.19V, EIST Enabled CPU Cooler Intel Boxed Heat Sink and Fan Custom Fan Setttings Motherboard MSI H81M-P33 LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express, BIOS: v.1.7 (07-18-2014) Unchanged RAM 8GB Team Vulcan PC3-12800 kit 2x 4048MB at DDR3-1333, CL 9-9-9-24 at 1.5V DDR3-1333, CL 7-8-8-24 at 1.545V Graphics MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 2GB GDDR5 1080MHz GPU, 1400MHz (5600MT/s) Memory 1140MHz GPU, 1500MHz (6000MT/s) GDDR5 Memory Hard Drive WD Blue WD10EZEX 1TB, 7200 RPM, 16MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated Eight-Channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Unchanged Power EVGA 100-W1-500-KR 500W Unchanged Optical LG 24x SATA DVD Burner Model GH24NSB0B Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst 14.4 Unchanged Platform Driver Intel Inf. v. 9.4.0.1017 Unchanged

Q1 2014 $750 PC System Test Configuration

Component Base Settings Overclock Setting CPU Intel Core i3-4130 (Haswell): 3.4GHz, 6MB Shared L3 Cache, Power savings enabled Unchanged CPU Cooler Intel Boxed Heat Sink and Fan Unchanged Motherboard Asus H81M-K LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express, BIOS: v.0304 (08-23-13) Unchanged RAM 8GB Adata PC3-12800 kit 2x 4048MB at DDR3-1600, CL 9-9-9-24 XMP at 1.5V Unchanged Graphics Zotac ZT-70301-10P GeForce GTX 770 2GB GDDR5 1059MHz (1150MHz Max Boost) GPU, 1.2V, 1753MHz (7010MT/s) Memory 1283MHz (Max Boost) GPU, 1903MHz (7610MT/s) GDDR5 Memory (+12mV, 106% Power, Custom Fan Profile) Hard Drive WD Blue WD10EZEX 1TB, 7200 RPM, 16MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated Eight-Channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Unchanged Power Rosewill Capstone-450-M 450W ATX Unchanged Optical Asys 24x DVD Burner DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS - OEM Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver Nvidia ForceWare 332.21 WHQL Unchanged Platform Driver Intel Inf. v. 9.4.0.1017 Unchanged

Benchmark Settings