System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

Results: Compression

My current build gets hammered by the Core i5- and FX-based builds in 7-Zip, which is well known to effectively utilize available processing resources. Otherwise, the Core i3 holds its own in WinRAR, which isn't very well-optimized, and WinZip. The issue with WinZip is that this is an older version of the software; newer builds are better able to exploit multi-core CPUs.

This quarter's machine even scores a victory, as its GeForce GTX 770 best handles the OpenCL-accelerated WinZip sub-test.